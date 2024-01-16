Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (16)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 16 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 16 de janeiro de 2024
Foto: ISABELLA BONOTTO / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelo futebol nacional, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta terça-feira (16). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (16)

COPA DO REI

16h00 | Getafe x Sevilla | Star+; ESPN 2

17h00 | Athletic Club x Alavés | Star+

18h00 | Tenerife x Mallorca | Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA 

16h45 | Bristol City x West Ham | Star+; ESPN 4

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

16h45 | Juventus x Sassuolo | Star+; ESPN

CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO

20h00 | Treze x Serra Branco | Jornal da Paraíba

CAMPEONATO PERNAMBUCANO

20h30 | Sport Recife x Retrô | Canal Goat

COPA DA ÁSIA

11h30 | Tailândia x Kyrgyzstan | Star+

14h30 | Arábia Saudita x Oman | Star+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Foto de jogador do Denver Nuggets

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (16)

Confira os jogos da NBA desta terça-feira, dia 16 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 37 minutos
Jogadores da equipe da Juventus comemorando gol

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta terça-feira (16)

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 16 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Show do Esporte: Goleiro Santos treina pela 1ª vez no Fortaleza e Ceará apresenta reforços

Acompanhe o Programa desta segunda-feira (15)

Redação 15 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Ceará não planeja buscar mais zagueiros no momento mesmo com Luiz Otávio “de molho”

Com quatro jogadores da posição disponíveis e mais dois atletas da base que serão agregados, Vovô terá seis opções para a zaga mesmo sem sua peça mais experiente

Brenno Rebouças e Hugo Eduardo 15 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Guilherme Madruga ganha o Prêmio Puskás horas depois de ser anunciado no Cuiabá

Ele ganhou o prêmio nesta segunda-feira em evento da Fifa

Agência Estado 15 de Janeiro de 2024
Troféu do Fifa The Best

Jogada

Messi é eleito melhor do mundo pela 8ª vez, em cerimônia esnobada pelos finalistas do The Best

A cerimônia ocorreu em Londres, na Inglaterra

Agência Estado e Diário do Nordeste 15 de Janeiro de 2024