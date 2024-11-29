Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (29)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de jogo pelo torneio saudita, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (29).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (29)
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
11h40 | Al-Nassr x Dhamk | Canal Goat; BandSport
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
16h30 | FC St. Pauli x Holstein Kiel | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
16h45 | Cagliari x Verona | Disney+ Premium
COPA DA INGLATERRA
16h45 | Harrogate Town x Gainsborough Trinity | Disney+ Premium
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
17h00 | Brighton x Southampton | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4
LA LIGA
17h00 | Mallorca x Valencia | Disney+; ESPN 3
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
17h15 | Farense x Estrela | Disney+ Premium
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
21h00 | Estudiantes x River Plate | Disney+; ESPN 3