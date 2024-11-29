Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (29)

Escrito por Hugo Eduardo , hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 29 de novembro de 2024

Legenda: O Al-Nassr entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (29).
Foto: FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de jogo pelo torneio saudita, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (29).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (29)

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA 

11h40 | Al-Nassr x Dhamk | Canal Goat; BandSport

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

16h30 | FC St. Pauli x Holstein Kiel | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

16h45 | Cagliari x Verona | Disney+ Premium 

COPA DA INGLATERRA

16h45 | Harrogate Town x Gainsborough Trinity | Disney+ Premium

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

17h00 | Brighton x Southampton | Disney+ Premium; ESPN 4 

LA LIGA

17h00 | Mallorca x Valencia | Disney+; ESPN 3 

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

17h15 | Farense x Estrela | Disney+ Premium

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO 

21h00 | Estudiantes x River Plate | Disney+; ESPN 3

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Foto de Cristiano Ronaldo e jogadores do Al-Nassr comemorando gol durante partida

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (29)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 29 de novembro de 2024

Hugo Eduardo Há 1 hora

Jogada

João Paulo Silva é reeleito presidente do Ceará

Atual presidente irá para a gestão 2025-2027 no comando do Alvinegro

Vladimir Marques e Samuel Conrado 28 de Novembro de 2024

Jogada

Com Vini Jr, Rodri e Messi, FIFA anuncia indicados ao The Best

A FIFA anunciou a lista de indicados para o The Best FIFA Football Awards nesta quinta-feira

Vladimir Marques 28 de Novembro de 2024

Jogada

Fortaleza anuncia número recorde de sócios aptos a votar para presidente do clube

Eleição para presidente do Leão será no dia 14 de dezembro

Redação 28 de Novembro de 2024

Jogada

Mick Schumacher deixará Mercedes ao final da temporada da F1

Mick é filho do heptacampeão mundial Michael Schumacher

AFP 28 de Novembro de 2024
Valdívia Palmeiras

Jogada

Acusado de estupro, Valdivia volta a ser preso no Chile

Ex-jogador chileno com passagem pelo Palmeiras é acusado por duas mulheres e tinha sido solto

AFP 28 de Novembro de 2024