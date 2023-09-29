Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (29)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 29 de setembro de 2023

Avaí
Legenda: Avaí entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (29).
Foto: Frederico Tadeu / Avaí F.C.

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (29) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (29)

SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Avaí x Sport | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Vitória x Tombense | SporTV e Premiere

LALIGA

  • 16h | Barcelona x Sevilla | ESPN e Star+

BUNDESLIGA

  • 15h30 | Hoffenheim x Borussia Dortmund | SporTV e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS 

  • 16h15 | Benfica x Porto | ESPN 4 e Star+

LIGUE 1

  • 16h | Strasbourg x Lens | Star+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 12h | Al Taee x Al-Nassr | BandSports e Canal GOAT
  • 15h | Al-Hilal x Al Shabab | Band, BandSports e Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 15h45 | Kortrijk x Cercle Brugge | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS - 2ª DIVISÃO

  • 16h | Sheffield Wednesday x Sunderland | ESPN 3 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL - 2ª DIVISÃO

  • 16h | Leganes x Racing Santander | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO - 2ª DIVISÃO

  • 13h30 | Hamburgo x Fortuna Dusseldorf | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Paderborn x Schalke 04 | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PERUANO

  • 17h | Sport Huancayo x Deportivo Municipal | Fanatiz.com

