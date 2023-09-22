Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (22)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 22 de setembro de 2023

Botafogo
Legenda: Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 22
Foto: Vitor Silva/Botafogo.

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, duelos do Campeonato Saudita, além de confrontos pelos principais campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (22). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (22)    

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A 

20h00 | Corinthians x Botafogo | Globo; Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Ponte Preta x Mirassol | Premiere; SporTv

21h30 | Atlético-GO x Criciúma | Premiere; Band

21h30 | Ituano x Vitória | Premiere; SporTv

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | VfB Stuttgart x SV Darmstadt 98 | OneFootball 

LA LIGA

16h00 | Alavés x Athletic Club | Star+; ESPN 3

 CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

13h30 | Salernitana x Frosinone | Star+

15h45 | Lecce x Genoa | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | Monaco x Nice | Star+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA 

15h00 | Al-Nassr x Al-Ahli Jeddah | Canal Goat

 

