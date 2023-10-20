Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (20)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 20 de outubro de 2023

Sport Recife
Legenda: Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 20
Foto: Rafael Bandeira / SCR

Com duelos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, além de jogos no futebol europeu, saiba onde assistir os jogos desta sexta-feira (20).  

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (20)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Sampaio Corrêa x Vitória | Premiere; SporTv

21h30 | Mirassol x Guarani-SP | Premiere; SporTv

21h30 | Sport Recife x Chapecoense | Premiere; SporTv

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Werder Bremen | SporTv, OneFootball; Canal Goat

LA LIGA

16h00 | Osasuna x Granada | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | LE Havre x Lens | Star+

 

