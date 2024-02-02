Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (2)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 2 de fevereiro de 2024

Legenda: O Borussia Dortmund entra em campo nesta sexta-feira (2)
Foto: LEON KUEGELER / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pela Copa da Ásia e Copa Africana de Nações, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (2). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (2)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

16h30 | FC Heidenheim x Borussia Dortmund | CazéTv

LA LIGA

17h00 | Athletic Club x Mallorca | Star+; ESPN 4 

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

16h45 | Lecce x Fiorentina | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

17h00 | Strasbourg x PSG | Star+; ESPN

COPA DA ÁSIA

08h30 | Tajiquistão x Jordânia | Star+

COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES

14h00 | Nigéria x Angola | Band Play; YouTube

17h00 | Congo DR x Guiné | Band Play; YouTube

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Jogadores do Borussia Dortmund se abraçando

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (2)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 2 de fevereiro de 2024

Redação Há 14 minutos

Jogada

Brasil poupa titulares, apanha por 3 a 1 e Venezuela fecha quadrangular final do Pré-Olímpico

O Brasil entrou em campo para a rodada final do Pré-Olímpico com a vaga e a liderança do grupo garantidos com antecedência

Agência Estado 01 de Fevereiro de 2024
Guilherme Castilho

Jogada

Castilho exalta apoio da torcida do Ceará em goleada e afirma que ainda há margem para evolução

Vozão venceu o Atlético-CE por 6 a 0, em jogo válido pela terceira rodada do Campeonato Cearense

Redação 01 de Fevereiro de 2024
Erick

Jogada

Ceará goleia Atlético-CE por 6 a 0 e assume a liderança do Grupo B do Campeonato Cearense

Alvinegro não encontrou dificuldades para superar o adversário no PV

João Vitor Paiva 01 de Fevereiro de 2024
Getafe vs Real Madrid

Jogada

Resultado do jogo Getafe x Real Madrid hoje, 1/2: veja o placar e estatísticas da partida

Real Madrid saiu vitorioso do confronto desta quinta-feira, pela La Liga.

A. Seraphim 01 de Fevereiro de 2024
Giulia

Jogada

Campeã de rally Giulia Maroni morre após cair de 50 metros de montanha durante caminhada

Italiana era extremamente conhecida no mundo off-road

Redação 01 de Fevereiro de 2024