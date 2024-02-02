Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (2)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pela Copa da Ásia e Copa Africana de Nações, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (2).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (2)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
16h30 | FC Heidenheim x Borussia Dortmund | CazéTv
LA LIGA
17h00 | Athletic Club x Mallorca | Star+; ESPN 4
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
16h45 | Lecce x Fiorentina | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
17h00 | Strasbourg x PSG | Star+; ESPN
COPA DA ÁSIA
08h30 | Tajiquistão x Jordânia | Star+
COPA AFRICANA DE NAÇÕES
14h00 | Nigéria x Angola | Band Play; YouTube
17h00 | Congo DR x Guiné | Band Play; YouTube