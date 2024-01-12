Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (12)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta sexta-feira (12).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (12)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h45 | Bunrley x Luton | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
16h30 | Bayern de Munique x 1899 Hoffenheim | Star+
LA LIGA
17h00 | Sevilla x Alavés | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
17h00 | Marseille x Strasbourg | Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
17h15 | Portimonense x Farense | Star+
COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JR
11h | Tanabi x Athletico-PR | SporTV
14h15 | Desportivo Brasil x América-MG | YouTube (Paulistão)
15h | Fortaleza x Internacional | YouTube (Paulistão)
15h | Chapecoense x Tiradentes–PI | YouTube (Paulistão)
15h | Capital-DF x Capivariano | YouTube (Paulistão)
16h | Coimbra x Figueirense | YouTube (Paulistão)
16h30 | Fluminense x Ituano | YouTube (Paulistão)
17h15 | Corinthians x Guarani | YouTube (Paulistão)
19h | Criciúma x São-Carlense | YouTube (Paulistão)
19h | Ferroviário x Gama | YouTube (Paulistão)
19h15 | Grêmio x Mirassol | SporTV
19h30 | Botafogo x Novorizontino | YouTube (Paulistão)
19h45 | Atlético-GO x Marília | YouTube (Paulistão)
20h30 | VX de Jaú x CRB | YouTube (Paulistão)
21h30 | Catanduva x Ponte Preta | YouTube (Paulistão)
21h30 | Ceará x São Paulo | SporTV