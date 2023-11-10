Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (10)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 10 de novembro de 2023

Sport
Legenda: Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 10 de novembro de 2023
Foto: Divulgação/Sport

Com duelos pelos Campeonatos europeus, além de jogos pela Série B, saiba onde assistir as partidas desta sexta-feira (10).  

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (10)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Vila Nova x Londrina | Premiere; SporTv

21h30 | Sport Recife x Atlético-GO | Premiere

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

16h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball; Canal Goat 

LA LIGA

17h00 | Athletic Bilbao x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4; Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

14h30 | Sassuolo x Salernitana | Star+

16h45 | Genoa x Verona | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

17h00 | Montpellier x Nice | Star+

 

Redação Há 1 hora
