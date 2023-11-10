Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (10)

Com duelos pelos Campeonatos europeus, além de jogos pela Série B, saiba onde assistir as partidas desta sexta-feira (10).
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (10)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Vila Nova x Londrina | Premiere; SporTv
21h30 | Sport Recife x Atlético-GO | Premiere
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
16h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x VfL Wolfsburg | OneFootball; Canal Goat
LA LIGA
17h00 | Athletic Bilbao x Celta de Vigo | ESPN 4; Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
14h30 | Sassuolo x Salernitana | Star+
16h45 | Genoa x Verona | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
17h00 | Montpellier x Nice | Star+