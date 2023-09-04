Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta segunda-feira (04)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 4 de setembro de 2023

flu
Legenda: Jogo de ida terminou empatado por 3 a 3.
Foto: LEONARDO BRASIL / FLUMINENSE FC

Esta segunda-feira (04) está movimentada com jogos pelas principais ligas da América do Sul e também com um clássico carioca pela Copa do Brasil Sub-20. Veja os horários e onde assistir os principais jogos do dia.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (04)

COPA DO BRASIL SUB-20

20h | Fluminense x Vasco | Sportv

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

18h | Barracas Central x Arsenal Sarandí | Star+

CAMPEONATO EQUATORIANO

21h | LDU x Guayaquil City | Star+

CAMPEONATO PERUANO

17h15 | Cesar Vallejo x Atletico Grau | Fanatiz.com

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS - 3ª DIVISÃO

16h | Cambridge United x Reading | Star+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional

Jogada

Seleção brasileira se apresenta em Belém e vai iniciar preparação para eliminatórias da Copa; Veja

Inicialmente, se apresentaram apenas jogadores que atuam no futebol brasileiro

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Há 1 hora
flu

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta segunda-feira (04)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 4 de setembro de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas
kobayashi

Jogada

Ferroviário repete feito que apenas um time conseguiu em toda a história da Série D; veja

Tubarão da Barra se tornou o segundo clube a voltar para a Série C no ano seguinte após ser rebaixado

João Vitor Paiva Há 2 horas
Imagem mostra técnico de futebol

Jogada

Kobayashi se emociona com acesso do Ferroviário à Série C: 'Felicidade que não consigo descrever'

Tubarão da Barra venceu o Maranhão nos pênaltis, neste domingo

Crisneive Silveira 03 de Setembro de 2023
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Com Ferroviário garantido, semifinais da Série D estão definidas; veja confrontos

As quatro equipes também garantiram acesso à Série C

Crisneive Silveira 03 de Setembro de 2023

Jogada

Vojvoda elogia atuação do Fortaleza, mas lamenta derrota: 'O resultado não acompanhou o que jogamos'

Treinador acredita que time merecia melhor sorte contra o Fluminense neste domingo pela Série A

Vladimir Marques 03 de Setembro de 2023