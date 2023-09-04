Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta segunda-feira (04)

Esta segunda-feira (04) está movimentada com jogos pelas principais ligas da América do Sul e também com um clássico carioca pela Copa do Brasil Sub-20. Veja os horários e onde assistir os principais jogos do dia.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (04)

COPA DO BRASIL SUB-20

20h | Fluminense x Vasco | Sportv

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO 18h | Barracas Central x Arsenal Sarandí | Star+