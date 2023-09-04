Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta segunda-feira (04)

Esta segunda-feira (04) está movimentada com jogos pelas principais ligas da América do Sul e também com um clássico carioca pela Copa do Brasil Sub-20. Veja os horários e onde assistir os principais jogos do dia.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA-FEIRA (04)
COPA DO BRASIL SUB-20
20h | Fluminense x Vasco | Sportv
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
18h | Barracas Central x Arsenal Sarandí | Star+
CAMPEONATO EQUATORIANO
21h | LDU x Guayaquil City | Star+
CAMPEONATO PERUANO
17h15 | Cesar Vallejo x Atletico Grau | Fanatiz.com
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS - 3ª DIVISÃO
16h | Cambridge United x Reading | Star+