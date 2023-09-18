Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta segunda (18)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda, dia 18 de setembro de 2023

Bahia
Legenda: Bahia recebe o Santos, na Arena Fonte Nova, pelo Brasileirão.
Foto: Felipe Oliveira / EC Bahia

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta segunda-feira (18) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta segunda e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (18)

SÉRIE A

  • 20h | Bahia x Santos | Premiere
  • 21h | Corinthians x Grêmio | Premiere

SÉRIE B

  • 21h | Novorizontino x Ceará | SporTV e Premiere

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • 15h45 | Nottingham Forest x Burnley | ESPN 4 e Star+

LALIGA

  • 16h | Granada x Girona | Star+

SERIE A ITALIANA

  • 13h30 | Salernitana x Torino | Star+
  • 15h45 | Verona x Bologna | Star+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Sivasspor x Ankaragucu | Star+

LIGA DOS CAMPEÕES ASIÁTICA

  • 11h | Mumbai City x Nassaji Mazandaran | Star+
  • 13h | Al-Ittihad x Olmaliq | Star+
  • 13h | Al Faisaly x Nasaf | Star+
  • 13h | Al Quwa Al Jawiya x Sepahan FC | Star+
  • 15h | Al-Hilal x Navbahor | ESPN e Star+
  • 15h | Al Sadd x Sharjah FC | Star+

CAMPEONATO DINAMARQUÊS

  • 14h | Odense x Silkeborg | OneFootball

