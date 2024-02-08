Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (8)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus e nacionais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (8).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (8)
LIBERTADORES
21h30 | Aucas x Nacional Ascuncion | Paramount+
PRÉ-OLÍMPICO SUB-23
17h00 | Argentina x Paraguai | SporTV
20h00 | Venezuela x Brasil | SporTV
TAÇA DE PORTUGAL
15h45 | Vitória de Guimarães x Gil Vicente | Star+
17h45 | Vizela x Benfica | Star+
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
20h30 | Ceará x Caucaia | Canal Goat; YouTube (Jogada); ge.globo/ce
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
15h45 | Nova Iguaçu x Madureira | BandSports; Canal Goat
21h15 | Vasco x Audax Rio | SBT-SP; SporTV; Premiere 2; Cazé TV
21h30 | Fluminense x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ | Band TV; BandSports; Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
19h00 | Mirassol x Santo André | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play
21h00 | Palmeiras x Ituano | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play
21h30 | Guarani x Inter de Limeira | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play