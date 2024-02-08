Diário do Nordeste
Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (8)

Escrito por Redação,

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 8 de fevereiro de 2024

Legenda: O Brasil Sub-23 entra em campo nesta quinta-feira (8)
Foto: Federico Parra / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus e nacionais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (8). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (8)

LIBERTADORES

21h30 | Aucas x Nacional Ascuncion | Paramount+

PRÉ-OLÍMPICO SUB-23

17h00 | Argentina x Paraguai | SporTV

20h00 | Venezuela x Brasil | SporTV

TAÇA DE PORTUGAL

15h45 | Vitória de Guimarães x Gil Vicente | Star+

17h45 | Vizela x Benfica | Star+

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

20h30 | Ceará x Caucaia | Canal Goat; YouTube (Jogada); ge.globo/ce

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

15h45 | Nova Iguaçu x Madureira | BandSports; Canal Goat

21h15 | Vasco x Audax Rio | SBT-SP; SporTV; Premiere 2; Cazé TV

21h30 | Fluminense x Sampaio Corrêa-RJ | Band TV; BandSports; Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

19h00 | Mirassol x Santo André | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play

21h00 | Palmeiras x Ituano | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play

21h30 | Guarani x Inter de Limeira | Cazé TV; Paulistão Play

