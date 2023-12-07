Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (7)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 7 de dezembro de 2023

Everton
Legenda: Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confronto pelo “sauditão”, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (7).
Foto: DARREN STAPLES / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confronto pelo “sauditão”, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (7). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (7)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h30 | Everton x Newcastle | Star+

17h15 | Tottenham x West Ham | Star+; ESPN 4

COPA DO REI

15h00 | Arandina x Cadiz | Star+ 

17h00 | Orihuela x Girona | Star+

17h00 | Cayón x Athletic Club | Star+

17h00 | Sestao River x Celta de Vigo | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h30 | Stade Brestois 29 x Strasbourg | Star+

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

14h45 | PSV Eindhoven x Heerenveen | Star+

17h00 | Feyenoord x FC Volendam | Star+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

12h00 | Dhamk x Al-Ittihad FC | Canal Goat

 

