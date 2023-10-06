Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (6)

Com confrontos pelas principais ligas europeias, além de duelos pela série B e partidas no Campeonato Árabe, saiba onde assistir os jogos desta quinta-feira (6).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (6)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
21h30 | Atlético-GO x Ituano | SporTv; Premiere 2
21h30 | CRB x Ceará | Band; Premiere
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
15h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x FSV Mainz 05 | OneFootball
LA LIGA
16h00 | Atlético Bilbao x Almeria | ESPN 4; Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
13h30 | Empoli x Udinese | Star+
15h45 | Lecce x Sassuolo | Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h00 | Strasbourg x Nantes | Star+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
12h00 | Al-Nassr x Abha | Canal Goat
15h00 | Al-Ittihad FC x Al-Ahli Jeddah | Bandsports; Canal Goat