Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (6)

Escrito por Redação, hugo.eduardo@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 6 de outubro de 2023

Al-Nassr
Legenda: Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 6
Foto: FAYEZ NURELDINE / AFP

Com confrontos pelas principais ligas europeias, além de duelos pela série B e partidas no Campeonato Árabe, saiba onde assistir os jogos desta quinta-feira (6). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (6)    

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

21h30 | Atlético-GO x Ituano | SporTv; Premiere 2

21h30 | CRB x Ceará | Band; Premiere 

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | Borussia Mönchengladbach x FSV Mainz 05 | OneFootball

LA LIGA 

16h00 | Atlético Bilbao x Almeria | ESPN 4; Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

13h30 | Empoli x Udinese | Star+

15h45 | Lecce x Sassuolo | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | Strasbourg x Nantes | Star+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA 

12h00 | Al-Nassr x Abha | Canal Goat 

15h00 | Al-Ittihad FC x Al-Ahli Jeddah | Bandsports; Canal Goat

 

