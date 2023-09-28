Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (28)

Com jogos pelo futebol europeu, além de disputa pela Libertadores, saiba onde assistir as partidas desta quinta-feira (28).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (28)
LIBERTADORES
21h30 | Boca Juniors x Palmeiras | Star+; ESPN
LA LIGA
14h00 | Granada x Real Betis | Star+; ESPN 4
14h00 | Celta de Vigo x Alavés | Star+
16h30 | Osasuna x Atlético de Madrid | Star+; ESPN 4
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO,
13h30 | Frosinone x Fiorentina | Star+
13h30 | Monza x Bologna | Star+
15h45 | Genoa x Roma | Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Mirassol x CRB | SporTv; Premiere
21h30 | Londrina x Sampaio Corrêa | SporTv; Premiere