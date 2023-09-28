Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (28)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 28 de setembro de 2023

Palmeiras
Legenda: Confira os jogos do dia 28
Foto: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Com jogos pelo futebol europeu, além de disputa pela Libertadores, saiba onde assistir as partidas desta quinta-feira (28). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (28)    

LIBERTADORES

21h30 | Boca Juniors x Palmeiras | Star+; ESPN

LA LIGA

14h00 | Granada x Real Betis | Star+; ESPN 4

14h00 | Celta de Vigo x Alavés | Star+

16h30 | Osasuna x Atlético de Madrid | Star+; ESPN 4

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO,

13h30 | Frosinone x Fiorentina | Star+

13h30 | Monza x Bologna | Star+

15h45 | Genoa x Roma | Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Mirassol x CRB | SporTv; Premiere

21h30 | Londrina x Sampaio Corrêa | SporTv; Premiere

 

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (28)

