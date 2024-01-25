Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (25)

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (25).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (25)
COPA DO REI
17h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | Star+; ESPN
COPA DA INGLATERRA
16h45 | Bournemouth x Swansea | Star+; ESPN 4
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
20h00 | Vasco x Madureira | CazéTv
21h30 | Audax Rio x Fluminense | Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
19h30 | Santos x Ponte Preta | Tnt; HBO Max; Paulistão Play
21h00 | Santo André x Novorizontino | YouTube; Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
19h00 | América-MG x Pouso Alegre | Premiere