Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (25)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 25 de janeiro de 2024

Legenda: O Atlético de Madrid entra em campo nesta quinta-feira (25)
Foto: JORGE GUERRERO / AFP

Com duelos pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (25). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (25)

COPA DO REI

17h00 | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | Star+; ESPN 

COPA DA INGLATERRA

16h45 | Bournemouth x Swansea | Star+; ESPN 4 

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

20h00 | Vasco x Madureira | CazéTv

21h30 | Audax Rio x Fluminense | Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA 

19h30 | Santos x Ponte Preta | Tnt; HBO Max; Paulistão Play

21h00 | Santo André x Novorizontino | YouTube; Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

19h00 | América-MG x Pouso Alegre | Premiere

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Jogadores da NBA disputando a bola

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (25)

Confira os jogos da NBA desta quinta-feira, dia 25 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 48 minutos
Álvaro Morata comemorando com a camisa do Atlético de Madrid

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (25)

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 25 de janeiro de 2024

Redação Há 1 hora
Lucas Piovi comemora gol pela LDU

Jogada

Volante Pioví não vem mais para o Fortaleza, diz jornalista

Segundo jornalista argentino, a LDU decidiu não vender o jogador

Vladimir Marques 24 de Janeiro de 2024
Atlético

Jogada

Maria Vieira deixa a presidência do Atlético-CE; clube passa por grave crise financeira

Mandatária estava na instituição desde 2017

Redação 24 de Janeiro de 2024

Jogada

Processo de Leandro Carvalho contra o Ceará é arquivado em definitivo

A informação foi comunicada pelo diretor jurídico do clube, Fred Bandeira, ao Show do Esporte, da Verdinha

Redação 24 de Janeiro de 2024
Fabrício Baiano em ação pelo Fortaleza

Jogada

Fortaleza antecipa fim do contrato de Fabrício Baiano, que vai jogar no Japão

Atleta tinha vínculo com o Leão até o mês de julho, mas conseguiu a rescisão amigavelmente. Ele vai defender o Sagamihara, na terceira divisão japonesa

Brenno Rebouças 24 de Janeiro de 2024