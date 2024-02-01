Diário do Nordeste
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (1)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quinta-feira, dia 1 de fevereiro de 2024

Legenda: O Manchester United entra em campo nesta quinta-feira (1)
Foto: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP

Com duelo pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais e Brasil no Pré-Olímpico, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (1). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (1)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS 

16h30 | West Ham x Bournemouth | Star+; ESPN 4 

17h15 | Wolves x Manchester United | Star+; ESPN 

LA LIGA

17h00 | Getafe x Real Madrid | Star+

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

20h30 | Ceará x Atlético Cearense | ge.globo/ce

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA 

15h30 | Madureira x Boavista SC | Canal Goat

19h00 | Volta Redonda x Audax Rio | Canal Goat

21h30 | Fluminense x Bangu | Canal Goat

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

19h00 | Botafogo-SP x Santo André | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

19h00 | Inter de Limeira x São Bernardo | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

19h00 | Novorizontino x Ituano | CazéTv; Paulistão Play

PRÉ-OLÍMPICO SUB-23 

20h00 | Venezuela x Brasil | SporTv

20h00 | Colômbia x Bolívia | SporTv 3

 

