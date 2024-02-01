Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quinta-feira (1)

Com duelo pelos campeonatos europeus, além de confrontos pelos estaduais e Brasil no Pré-Olímpico, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quinta-feira (1).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (1)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h30 | West Ham x Bournemouth | Star+; ESPN 4
17h15 | Wolves x Manchester United | Star+; ESPN
LA LIGA
17h00 | Getafe x Real Madrid | Star+
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
20h30 | Ceará x Atlético Cearense | ge.globo/ce
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
15h30 | Madureira x Boavista SC | Canal Goat
19h00 | Volta Redonda x Audax Rio | Canal Goat
21h30 | Fluminense x Bangu | Canal Goat
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
19h00 | Botafogo-SP x Santo André | CazéTv; Paulistão Play
19h00 | Inter de Limeira x São Bernardo | CazéTv; Paulistão Play
19h00 | Novorizontino x Ituano | CazéTv; Paulistão Play
PRÉ-OLÍMPICO SUB-23
20h00 | Venezuela x Brasil | SporTv
20h00 | Colômbia x Bolívia | SporTv 3