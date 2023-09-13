Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (13)

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, USL Championship e mais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (13).
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (13)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
21h30 | Flamengo x Athlético Paranaense | Globo; Premiere
21h30 | Internacional x São Paulo | Globo; Premiere 2
USL CHAMPIONSHIP
23h30 | Las Vegas Light x El Paso Locomotive | Star+
LIGA DE EXPANSIÓN MX
20h05 | Tepatitlan x Correcaminos Uat | Star+
22h05 | Mineros de Zacatecas x Atlante FC | Star+
2ª DIVISÃO EQUATORIANA
21h00 | Imbabura x América de Quito | Star+