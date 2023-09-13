Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (13)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 13 de setembro de 2023

São Paulo
Legenda: Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira (13)
Foto: Nilton Fukuda / saopaulofc

Com jogos pelo Campeonato Brasileiro Série A, USL Championship e mais, saiba onde assistir aos jogos desta quarta-feira (13). 

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (13)    

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A 

21h30 | Flamengo x Athlético Paranaense | Globo; Premiere 

21h30 | Internacional x São Paulo |  Globo; Premiere 2

USL CHAMPIONSHIP

23h30 | Las Vegas Light x El Paso Locomotive | Star+

LIGA DE EXPANSIÓN MX

20h05 | Tepatitlan x Correcaminos Uat | Star+

22h05 | Mineros de Zacatecas x Atlante FC | Star+

2ª DIVISÃO EQUATORIANA 

21h00 | Imbabura x América de Quito | Star+

 

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Esportes/futebol internacional
Vagner Mancini em ação pelo Ceará

Jogada

Mancini ainda não utilizou 13 jogadores do elenco do Ceará; veja nomes

Novo treinador já comandou a equipe cearense em duas partidas

Redação Há 9 minutos
São Paulo

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas desta quarta-feira (13)

Confira os jogos desta quarta-feira, dia 13 de setembro de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas

Jogada

Brasil vence o Peru fora de casa e lidera Eliminatórias

Seleção Brasileira vence com gol no fim e chega aos 6 pontos, com 100% de aproveitamento

Vladimir Marques 13 de Setembro de 2023

Jogada

Chile e Colômbia ficam no empate sem gols em Santiago pelas Eliminatórias da Copa

O jogo foi válido pelas Eliminatórias Sul-Americanas para Copa do Mundo

Agência Estado 12 de Setembro de 2023

Jogada

Forte em casa, Equador vence Uruguai de virada nas Eliminatórias Sul-Americanas

O duelo foi válido pela segunda rodada das Eliminatórias Sul-Americanas para a Copa do Mundo de 2026

Agência Estado 12 de Setembro de 2023

Jogada

Com gol nos acréscimos, Venezuela vence Paraguai pelas Eliminatórias

O duelo foi válido pela segunda rodada das Eliminatórias Sul-Americanas para a Copa do Mundo de 2026

Agência Estado 12 de Setembro de 2023