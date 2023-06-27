Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 27 de junho de 2023

São Paulo entra em campo nesta terça
Legenda: São Paulo entra em campo nesta terça
Foto: Nilton Fukuda / saopaulofc.net

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta terça-feira (27) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (27)

COPA LIBERTADORES

  • 19h | Athletico-PR x Alianza Lima | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 19h | Libertad x Atlético-MG | ESPN e Star+
  • 21h | Atlético Nacional x Patronato | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 21h | Olimpia x Melgar | Paramount+
  • 21h | Fluminense x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+
  • 21h | River Plate x The Strongest | ESPN e Star+

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

  • 19h | Palestino x Fortaleza | Star+
  • 19h | San Lorenzo x Estudiantes de Mérida | ESPN 2 e Star+
  • 21h30 | Deportes Tolima x Puerto Cabello | Star+
  • 21h30 | São Paulo x Tigre | SBT e Paramount+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Chapecoense x Sport | SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h | Criciúma x CRB | SporTV 2 e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Novorizontino x Botafogo-SP | Premiere
  • 21h30 | Vila Nova x Tombense | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D

  • 20h | Potiguar x Pacajus | FSports.TV
  • 20h | Sergipe x Cruzeiro de Arapiraca | FSports.TV

COPA OURO

  • 20h | Canadá x Guadalupe | Star+
  • 21h45 | Guatemala x Cuba | Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C

  • 20h | Botafogo-PB x Paysandu | Nosso Futebol e DAZN

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
São Paulo entra em campo nesta terça

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (27)

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 27 de junho de 2023

Redação Há 22 minutos
fernando

Jogada

Em fase final de recuperação, Fernando Miguel realiza atividades com bola

Goleiro intensifica atividades e deve ficar à disposição de Vojvoda em breve

João Vitor Paiva e Brenno Rebouças 26 de Junho de 2023

Jogada

Jeddah na Arábia Saudita será única sede do Mundial de Clubes de 2023

A edição em dezembro deste ano será a última com apenas sete equipes

Agência Brasil 26 de Junho de 2023
fute

Jogada

Organização cearense recebe apoio da Fundação FIFA para a criação do e-book Futebol pela Igualdade

Foram selecionadas oito instituições no Brasil e o Instituto Esporte Mais é o único da região Nordeste

Redação 26 de Junho de 2023
neto ney

Jogada

Neto detona Neymar, compara idolatria por Messi e indaga: 'Está pensando que é Deus?'; veja vídeo

Ex-jogador não poupa críticas ao craque que teve uma semana repleta de polêmicas

Estadão Conteúdo / Redação 26 de Junho de 2023
Fortaleza venceu o Palestino no jogo de ida

Jogada

Jogo entre Palestino e Fortaleza vai passar somente na internet; saiba como assistir

A partida ocorre nesta terça-feira (27), pela Copa Sul-Americana

Daniel Farias* 26 de Junho de 2023