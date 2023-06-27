Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (27)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta terça-feira (27) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (27)
COPA LIBERTADORES
- 19h | Athletico-PR x Alianza Lima | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 19h | Libertad x Atlético-MG | ESPN e Star+
- 21h | Atlético Nacional x Patronato | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 21h | Olimpia x Melgar | Paramount+
- 21h | Fluminense x Sporting Cristal | Paramount+
- 21h | River Plate x The Strongest | ESPN e Star+
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
- 19h | Palestino x Fortaleza | Star+
- 19h | San Lorenzo x Estudiantes de Mérida | ESPN 2 e Star+
- 21h30 | Deportes Tolima x Puerto Cabello | Star+
- 21h30 | São Paulo x Tigre | SBT e Paramount+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 19h | Chapecoense x Sport | SporTV e Premiere
- 19h | Criciúma x CRB | SporTV 2 e Premiere
- 21h30 | Novorizontino x Botafogo-SP | Premiere
- 21h30 | Vila Nova x Tombense | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE D
- 20h | Potiguar x Pacajus | FSports.TV
- 20h | Sergipe x Cruzeiro de Arapiraca | FSports.TV
COPA OURO
- 20h | Canadá x Guadalupe | Star+
- 21h45 | Guatemala x Cuba | Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE C
- 20h | Botafogo-PB x Paysandu | Nosso Futebol e DAZN