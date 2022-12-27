Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 27 de dezembro de 2022

Foto de Casemiro, jogador do Manchester United
Legenda: Casemiro entra em campo com o Manchester United pela Premier League
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester United

A bola já voltou a rolar em alguns dos principais campeonatos nacionais na Europa e a agenda de jogos desta terça-feira (27) conta com alguns duelos interessantes, sobretudo no futebol inglês. O dia também será de partidas em campeonatos menos expressivos, como na Austrália, na China e na Turquia. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (27)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS - PREMIER LEAGUE

  • 14h30 | Chelsea - Bournemouth | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 17h | Manchester United - Nottingham Forest | ESPN e Star+

2ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 14h15 | Reading - Swansea | Star+
  • 17h | Burnley - Birmingham | ESPN 4 e Star+

3ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 12h | Bolton - Derby County | Star+

4ª DIVISÃO DO CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 09h30 | Leyton Orient - Stevenage | Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 16h | Westerlo - Antwerp | Elevensports
  • 16h | Sint-Truiden - Zulte Waregem | Elevensports

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Fenerbahçe - Hatayspor | Star+

CAMPEONATO CHINÊS

  • 04h | Chengdou Rongcheng - Wuhan Yangtze | OneFootball
  • 09h | Wuhan Three Town - Zhejiang Professional | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO

  • 03h | Melbourne City - Central Coast Mariners | OneFootball
  • 05h45 | Adelaide United - Newcastle Jets | OneFootball
