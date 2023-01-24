Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (24)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 24 de janeiro de 2023

Foto de jogador do Bayern de Munique
Legenda: O Bayern de Munique é uma das equipes a entrar em campo
Foto: Divulgação/Bayern de Munique

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta terça-feira (24) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 19 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (24)

AMISTOSOS

  • 18h15 | River Plate x Boston River | Star+
  • 21h30 | Defensor Sporting x Cerro Largo | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO

  • 19h | CSA x Murici | DAZN

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 14h30 | Schalke 04 x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
  • 16h30 | Bayern de Munique x Koln | OneFootball
  • 16h30 | Hoffenheim x Stuttgart | OneFootball
  • 16h30 | Hertha Berlin x Wolfsburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 19h | Juventude x São Luiz | Premiere

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 14h45 | Emmen x PSV | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 16h45 | Lazio x Milan | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO

  • 16h | CSP x São Paulo Crystal | PPV Jornal da Paraíba
  • 21h | Nacional x Auto Esporte | PPV Jornal da Paraíba

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 20h | Corinthians x Guarani | Premiere e Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A2

  • 19h | Lemense x Novorizontino | YouTube

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A3

  • 18h | RB Brasil x Desportivo Brasil | YouTube

COPA DA LIGA INGLESA

  • 17h | Southampton x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+

SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20

  • 19h | Uruguai x Venezuela | SporTV
  • 21h30 | Chile x Bolívia | SporTV

TAÇA DA LIGA - PORTUGAL

  • 16h45 | Arouca x Sporting | ESPN 2 e Star+

