Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (24)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta terça-feira (24) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 19 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta terça e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (24)
AMISTOSOS
- 18h15 | River Plate x Boston River | Star+
- 21h30 | Defensor Sporting x Cerro Largo | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO
- 19h | CSA x Murici | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 14h30 | Schalke 04 x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
- 16h30 | Bayern de Munique x Koln | OneFootball
- 16h30 | Hoffenheim x Stuttgart | OneFootball
- 16h30 | Hertha Berlin x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 19h | Juventude x São Luiz | Premiere
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 14h45 | Emmen x PSV | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 16h45 | Lazio x Milan | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO
- 16h | CSP x São Paulo Crystal | PPV Jornal da Paraíba
- 21h | Nacional x Auto Esporte | PPV Jornal da Paraíba
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 20h | Corinthians x Guarani | Premiere e Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A2
- 19h | Lemense x Novorizontino | YouTube
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A3
- 18h | RB Brasil x Desportivo Brasil | YouTube
COPA DA LIGA INGLESA
- 17h | Southampton x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20
- 19h | Uruguai x Venezuela | SporTV
- 21h30 | Chile x Bolívia | SporTV
TAÇA DA LIGA - PORTUGAL
- 16h45 | Arouca x Sporting | ESPN 2 e Star+