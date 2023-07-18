Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (18)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 18 de junho de 2023

O Corinthians entra em campo nesta terça
Legenda: O Corinthians entra em campo nesta terça
Foto: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta terça-feira (18) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (18)

COPA SUL-AMERICANA

  • 19h | América-MG x Colo-Colo | ESPN e Star+
  • 21h | Estudiantes x Barcelona | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 21h30 | Universitario x Corinthians | SBT, ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Chapecoense x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Ponte Preta x Juventude | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Tombense x CRB | Premiere

AMISTOSO

  • 7h | Tottenham x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 | Rangers x Newcastle | ESPN 4 e Star+

