Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça-feira (18)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta terça-feira (18) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUINTA-FEIRA (18)
COPA SUL-AMERICANA
- 19h | América-MG x Colo-Colo | ESPN e Star+
- 21h | Estudiantes x Barcelona | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 21h30 | Universitario x Corinthians | SBT, ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 19h | Chapecoense x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30 | Ponte Preta x Juventude | SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30 | Tombense x CRB | Premiere
AMISTOSO
- 7h | Tottenham x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
- 15h45 | Rangers x Newcastle | ESPN 4 e Star+