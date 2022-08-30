Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça (30)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 30 de agosto de 2022

Legenda: Palmeiras e Athletico-PR se enfrentam nesta terça-feira (30) pela Libertadores da América
Foto: Cesar Greco / SE Palmeiras

A terça-feira (30) de futebol será de bola rolando na Taça Libertadores da América e na Série B do Brasileirão. As principais ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada.

Jogos de hoje, terça (30)

Taça Libertadores da América

  • 21h30 - Athletico-PR x Palmeiras - SBT e Conmebol TV

Brasileirão Série B

  • 19h - Londrina x CRB - Premiere
  • 19h - Sampaio Corrêa x Cruzeiro - Premiere
  • 20h30 - Sport x Novorizontino - SporTV e Premiere
  • 20h30 - Ituano x Operário-PR - Premiere
  • 21h30 - CSA x Náutico - SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 - Criciúma x Grêmio - Premiere
  • 21h30 - Tombense x Brusque - Premiere

Campeonato Inglês

  • 15h30 - Fulham x Brighton - Star+
  • 15h30 - Crystal Palace x Brentford - Star+
  • 15h45 - Southampton x Chelsea - ESPN e Star+
  • 16h - Leeds United x Everton - Star+

Campeonato Italiano

  • 13h30 - Sassuolo x Milan - Star+
  • 15h45 - Inter de Milão x Cremonese - Star+
  • 15h45 - Roma x Monza - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Português

  • 16h15 - Benfica x Paços de Ferreira - Star+
