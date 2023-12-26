Diário do Nordeste
Assinante
Produtos
Páginas
Serviços
Projetos
Diário do Nordeste

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de terça (26)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta terça-feira, dia 26 de dezembro de 2023

Legenda: Liverpool entra em campo nesta terça
Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP

Nesta terça-feira (26) a bola vai rolar no futebol internacional. Pela Premier League, Liverpool, Manchester United e Newcastle entram em campo. Abaixo, confira horário e onde assistir a estes jogos e muitos outros. 

PREMIER LEAGUE

9h30 - Newcastle x Nottingham Forest - EPSN, Star+ 
12h - Bournemouth x Fulham - ESPN, Star+
14h30 - Burnley x Liverpool - ESPN, Star+ 
17h - Manchester United x Aston Villa - ESPN, Star+ 

CAMPEONATO BELGA 

9h30 - Genk x Royal Antwerp - Star+ 
16h45 - Club Brugge x Union St. Gilloise - Star+ 

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS 

12h - Dundee United x Celtic - Star+ 


 

 

 

  

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes

Jogada

Haaland supera Mbappé e Messi e é eleito o melhor do mundo em 2023 pela IFFHS; veja o top-10

Norueguês é o principal jogador do Manchester City, da Inglaterra

Diário do Nordeste/Estadão Há 24 minutos
LUISA

Jogada

Triatleta Luisa Baptista apresenta melhora respiratória, diz novo boletim médico

Jovem de 29 anos foi atropelada no último sábado (23) enquanto realizava um treinamento

Redação Há 1 hora
Raí

Jogada

Ceará anuncia a contratação do lateral-direito Raí Ramos; veja detalhes

Raí Ramos ganhou destaque com a camisa do Ituano no início da temporada 2023

Redação 26 de Dezembro de 2023
Caio Paulista

Jogada

Ceará lucrará em caso de venda de Caio Paulista para o Palmeiras; veja quais os valores

O Palmeiras deve fazer uma proposta de aproximadamente 3,5 milhões de euros (R$18,6 milhões) pela compra do atleta que pertence ao Fluminense

Hugo Eduardo/Crisneive Silveira 26 de Dezembro de 2023
Botafogo

Jogada

Fortaleza faz consulta por Lucas Fernandes e monitora situação do meia

No Botafogo, Lucas fez 32 partidas, marcou dois gols e fez duas assistências

Brenno Rebouças 26 de Dezembro de 2023
David Ricardo comemora gol pelo Ceará

Jogada

David Ricardo cita reformulação no elenco do Ceará e objetivo do grupo: 'Conquistar grandes coisas'

Alvinegro inicia a pré-temporada nesta terça-feira

Redação 26 de Dezembro de 2023