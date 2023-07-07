Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (7)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 7 de junho de 2023

O Newell's Old Boys entra em campo nesta sexta
Foto: Marcelo Manera / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (7) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (7)

AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL FEMININO

  • 15h30 | Alemanha x Zâmbia | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Novorizontino x Atlético Goianiense | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Ceará x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 21h30 | Central Córdoba x Newell's | Star+

