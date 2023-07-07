Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (7)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (7) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (7)
AMISTOSO INTERNACIONAL FEMININO
- 15h30 | Alemanha x Zâmbia | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 19h | Novorizontino x Atlético Goianiense | SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30 | Ceará x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 21h30 | Central Córdoba x Newell's | Star+