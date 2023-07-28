Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (28)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 28 de junho de 2023

Neymar pode entrar em campo nesta sexta
Legenda: Neymar pode entrar em campo nesta sexta
Foto: PAUL MILLER / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (28) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (28)

COPA DO MUNDO FEMININA

  • 5h30 | Inglaterra x Dinamarca | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
  • 8h | China x Haiti | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)

AMISTOSOS

  • 7h20 | PSG x Cerezo | Canal GOAT (Youtube)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 19h | Ceará x Ituano | SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 | Sport x CRB | SporTV e Premiere

PREMIER SUMMER SERIES

  • 20h30 | Brighton x Newcastle | Star+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 21h30 | River Plate x Racing | ESPN 4 e Star+

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Neymar pode entrar em campo nesta sexta

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (28)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 28 de junho de 2023

Redação Há 27 minutos
David Ricardo e Erick em ação pelo Ceará

Jogada

Ceará não vai liberar David Ricardo nem Erick em 2023

O clube conta com os dois jogadores para conquistar o acesso à Série A

André Almeida 27 de Julho de 2023

Jogada

CearáCast: Um mês de Guto Ferreira: avaliação e desafios na Série B

Ouça o CearáCast que traz o debate sobre o primeiro mês de Guto e a novela de Erick

Redação 27 de Julho de 2023
China vs Haiti

Jogada

China x Haiti pela Copa do Mundo Feminina: confira horário, onde assistir e palpites

Partida acontece pela 2ª rodada da fase de grupos da Copa do Mundo Feminina

A. Seraphim 27 de Julho de 2023
Inglaterra vs Dinamarca

Jogada

Inglaterra x Dinamarca pela Copa do Mundo Feminina: confira horário, onde assistir e palpites

Partida acontece pela 2ª rodada da fase de grupos da Copa do Mundo Feminina

A. Seraphim 27 de Julho de 2023

Jogada

Fortaleza agiliza documentos, Machuca recebe visto e regularização deve sair nesta sexta

Jogador viajou para São Paulo nesta quinta-feira e conseguiu adiantar boa parte da papelada necessária para entrar no BID

Brenno Rebouças e Marta Negreiros 27 de Julho de 2023