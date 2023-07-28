Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (28)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (28) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (28)
COPA DO MUNDO FEMININA
- 5h30 | Inglaterra x Dinamarca | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
- 8h | China x Haiti | SporTV e CazéTV (Youtube)
AMISTOSOS
- 7h20 | PSG x Cerezo | Canal GOAT (Youtube)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 19h | Ceará x Ituano | SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30 | Sport x CRB | SporTV e Premiere
PREMIER SUMMER SERIES
- 20h30 | Brighton x Newcastle | Star+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 21h30 | River Plate x Racing | ESPN 4 e Star+