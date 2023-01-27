Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 27 de janeiro de 2023

Foto de jogadores do Manchester City
Legenda: O Manchester City é uma das equipes a entrar em campo
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester City

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (27) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 15 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (27)

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 16h30 | RB Leipzig x Stuttgart | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

  • 14h30 | Karlsruher x Paderborn | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Fortuna Düsseldorf x Magdeburg | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 17h | Almeria x Espanyol | Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 16h45 | Standard Liége x KAS Eupen | Star+

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

  • 19h | Barra x Atlético Catarinense | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 17h | Lorient x Rennes | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 14h30 | Bologna x Spezia | Star+
  • 16h45 | Lecce x Salernitana | Star+

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • 22h | Puebla x Monterrey | Star+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Besiktas x Alanyaspor | Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA

  • 17h | Manchester City x Arsenal | Star+

SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20

  • 21h30 | Brasil x Paraguai | SporTV
  • 21h30 | Colômbia x Argentina | SporTV 3

SUPERLIGA INDIANA

  • 11h | Jamshedpur x Mumbai City | OneFootball

