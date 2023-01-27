Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (27)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (27) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 15 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (27)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 16h30 | RB Leipzig x Stuttgart | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
- 14h30 | Karlsruher x Paderborn | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Fortuna Düsseldorf x Magdeburg | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 17h | Almeria x Espanyol | Star+
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 16h45 | Standard Liége x KAS Eupen | Star+
CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE
- 19h | Barra x Atlético Catarinense | PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 17h | Lorient x Rennes | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 14h30 | Bologna x Spezia | Star+
- 16h45 | Lecce x Salernitana | Star+
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO
- 22h | Puebla x Monterrey | Star+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 14h | Besiktas x Alanyaspor | Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
- 17h | Manchester City x Arsenal | Star+
SUL-AMERICANO SUB-20
- 21h30 | Brasil x Paraguai | SporTV
- 21h30 | Colômbia x Argentina | SporTV 3
SUPERLIGA INDIANA
- 11h | Jamshedpur x Mumbai City | OneFootball