Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (25)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta sexta-feira, dia 25 de setembro de 2025

Escrito por
Ian Laurindo* ian.prado@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Bayern Munique e Werder Bremen se enfrentam nesta sexta-feira (26), às 15h30 (horário de Brasília)
Foto: Divulgação/Redes Sociais Bayern

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste quarta-feira (24) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (24)

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • Benfica x Gil Vicente — 16h15 — ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • Bayern de Munique x Werder Bremen — 15h30 — Xsports, Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • Girona x Espanyol — 16h — ESPN 2 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • Alanyaspor x Galatasaray — 14h — Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • Damac x Al Ettifaq — 12h40 — Canal GOAT

  • Al Ittihad x Al Nassr — 15h — Sportv2 e Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (2ª DIVISÃO)

  • Mirandés x Real Zaragoza — 15h30 — Disney+

  • West Brom x Leicester City — 16h — ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (2ª DIVISÃO)

  • West Brom x Leicester City — 16h — ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (2ª DIVISÃO)

  • Schalke 04 x Greuther Furth — 13h30 — Canal GOAT e OneFootball

  • SV Darmstadt 98 x Dynamo Dresden — 13h30 — OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (3ª DIVISÃO)

  • Energie Cottbus x Stuttgart B — 14h — Canal GOAT e OneFootball

PAULISTÃO SUB-20 (OITAVAS DE FINAL)

  • Guarani sub-20 x Grêmio Prudente sub-20 — 15h — Paulistão (YouTube)

  • Ituano sub-20 x Ponte Preta sub-20 — 15h — Paulistão (YouTube)

  • Palmeiras sub-20 x Referência sub-20 — 15h — Ulisses TV (YouTube)

  • RB Bragantino sub-20 x Botafogo-SP sub-20 — 15h — Paulistão (YouTube)

  • Santos sub-20 x Corinthians sub-20 — 15h — TNT Sports (YouTube)

  • São Paulo sub-20 x Oeste sub-20 — 15h — TNT Sports (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO (CLAUSURA)

  • Platense x San Martín de San Juan — 19h — Disney+

  • Central Córdoba x Tigre — 21h15 — Disney+

NWSL (LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA)

  • Gotham FC (F) x Portland Thorns (F) — 21h — Canal GOAT

  • San Diego Wave (F) x Orlando Pride (F) — 23h30 — Xsports e Canal GOAT

