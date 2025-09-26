Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (25)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo desta sexta-feira, dia 25 de setembro de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste quarta-feira (24) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, QUARTA-FEIRA (24)
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
-
Benfica x Gil Vicente — 16h15 — ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
-
Bayern de Munique x Werder Bremen — 15h30 — Xsports, Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
-
Girona x Espanyol — 16h — ESPN 2 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
-
Alanyaspor x Galatasaray — 14h — Disney+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
-
Damac x Al Ettifaq — 12h40 — Canal GOAT
-
Al Ittihad x Al Nassr — 15h — Sportv2 e Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (2ª DIVISÃO)
-
Mirandés x Real Zaragoza — 15h30 — Disney+
-
West Brom x Leicester City — 16h — ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (2ª DIVISÃO)
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (2ª DIVISÃO)
-
Schalke 04 x Greuther Furth — 13h30 — Canal GOAT e OneFootball
-
SV Darmstadt 98 x Dynamo Dresden — 13h30 — OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (3ª DIVISÃO)
-
Energie Cottbus x Stuttgart B — 14h — Canal GOAT e OneFootball
PAULISTÃO SUB-20 (OITAVAS DE FINAL)
-
Guarani sub-20 x Grêmio Prudente sub-20 — 15h — Paulistão (YouTube)
-
Ituano sub-20 x Ponte Preta sub-20 — 15h — Paulistão (YouTube)
-
Palmeiras sub-20 x Referência sub-20 — 15h — Ulisses TV (YouTube)
-
RB Bragantino sub-20 x Botafogo-SP sub-20 — 15h — Paulistão (YouTube)
-
Santos sub-20 x Corinthians sub-20 — 15h — TNT Sports (YouTube)
-
São Paulo sub-20 x Oeste sub-20 — 15h — TNT Sports (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO (CLAUSURA)
-
Platense x San Martín de San Juan — 19h — Disney+
-
Central Córdoba x Tigre — 21h15 — Disney+
NWSL (LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA)
-
Gotham FC (F) x Portland Thorns (F) — 21h — Canal GOAT
-
San Diego Wave (F) x Orlando Pride (F) — 23h30 — Xsports e Canal GOAT