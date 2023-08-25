Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (25)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 25 de agosto de 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo
Legenda: Cristiano Ronaldo, jogador do Al-Nassr
Foto: Abdullah Mahdi / AFP

Com jogos pelas principais ligas europeias, Campeonato Brasileiro Série B e partida pelo Campeonato Saudita, saiba onde serão transmitidos os jogos desta sexta-feira (25)

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (25)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h00 | Chelsea x Luton | Star

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 | RB Leipzig x VfB Stuttgart | Canal Goat; OneFootball

LA LIGA

14h30 | Las Palmas x Real Sociedad | Star+

16h30 | Celta Vigo x Real Madrid | ESPN; Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h00 | Nantes x Monaco | Star

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

15h00 | Al-Fateh x Al-Nassr | Bandsports; Canal Goat

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Ponte Preta x Londrina | SporTv; Premiere

21h30 | Sport Recife x Ituano | SporTv; Premiere

 

