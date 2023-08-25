Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (25)

Com jogos pelas principais ligas europeias, Campeonato Brasileiro Série B e partida pelo Campeonato Saudita, saiba onde serão transmitidos os jogos desta sexta-feira (25)
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (25)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h00 | Chelsea x Luton | Star
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
15h30 | RB Leipzig x VfB Stuttgart | Canal Goat; OneFootball
LA LIGA
14h30 | Las Palmas x Real Sociedad | Star+
16h30 | Celta Vigo x Real Madrid | ESPN; Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h00 | Nantes x Monaco | Star
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
15h00 | Al-Fateh x Al-Nassr | Bandsports; Canal Goat
BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
19h00 | Ponte Preta x Londrina | SporTv; Premiere
21h30 | Sport Recife x Ituano | SporTv; Premiere