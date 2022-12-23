Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (23)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 23 de dezembro de 2022

Foto de jogadores do Rangers
Legenda: O Rangers é uma das equipes que entram em campo nesta sexta-feira
Foto: Divulgação/Rangers

A agenda de jogos desta sexta-feira (23) conta com duelos de campeonatos nacionais de diferentes países do mundo. Destacam-se duelos do Campeonato Belga e também da Liga Escocêsa. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (23)

CAMPEONATO CHINÊS

  • 04h | Zhejiang Professional - Tianjin Jinmen | OneFootball
  • 09h | Chengdu Rongcheng - Wuhan Three Town | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO

  • 05h45 | Brisbane Roar - Western Sydney | OneFootball
  • 08h30 | Perth Glory - Wellington Phoenix | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INDIANO

  • 11h | Bengaluru - Hyderabad | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Ümraniyespor - Istanbul Basaksehir | Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 14h30 | Seraing - Eupen | OneFootball
  • 16h30 | Gent - Standard de Liège | Star+ e Elevensports
  • 16h30 | Mechelen - Cercle Brugge | Elevensports

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

  • 16h30 | Ross County x Rangers | Star+
