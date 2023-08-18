Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (18)

Escrito por Redação , jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 18 de agosto de 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo
Legenda: Cristiano Ronaldo, jogador do Al-Nassr
Foto: AFP

Com jogos pelos principais campeonatos europeus, Campeonato Brasileiro Série B e Campeonato Saudita, saiba onde assistir as partidas de sexta-feira (18).

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (18)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

15h45 | Nottingham Forest x Sheffield Utd | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO 

15h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayern Munich | SporTv; CazéTv; OneFootball 

LA LIGA 

14h30 | Mallorca x Villarreal | Star+

16h30 | Valencia x Las Palmas | Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS 

16h00 | Metz x Marseille | Star+

BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

19h00 | Vitória x Botafogo-SP | SporTv; Premiere

21h30 | Guarani-SP x Sport Recife | SporTv; Premiere

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

15h00 | Al-Nassr x Al Taawon | Canal Goat; OneFootball

 

