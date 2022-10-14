Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (14)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 14 de outubro de 2022

Foto de jogadores do Cruzeiro
Legenda: Campeão da Série B, Cruzeiro disputa mais uma rodada da Segundona
Foto: Staff Images / Cruzeiro

A agenda de jogos desta sexta-feira (12) conta com partidas dos principais campeonatos nacionais do futebol europeu, além da Série B do Brasileirão e também de um dos representantes brasileiros na Libertadores Feminina. Confira a agenda.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (14)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

19h - CSA x Londrina - SporTV e Premiere
20h30 - Vila Nova x Cruzeiro - Premiere
21h30 - Novorizontino x Náutico - SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h - Brentford x Brighton - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

16h - Rayo Vallecano x Getafe - Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 - Schalke 04 x Hoffenheim - OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h - Strasbourg x Lille - ESPN e Star+

LIBERTADORES FEMININA

19h15 - Palmeiras x Libertad Limpeño - SporTV, Pluto TV e Facebook Watch

