Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (13)

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 26 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (13)
SERIE A - CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 16h45 | Napoli x Juventus | ESPN e Star+
PREMIER LEAGUE - CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 17h | Aston Villa x Leeds | ESPN 4 e Star+
LALIGA - CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 17h | Celta x Villarreal | ESPN 3 e Star+
AMISTOSOS
- 17h30 | Liverpool-URU x Universidad César Vallejo | Star+
- 21h30 | Everton-CHI x Boca Juniors | Star+
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO
- 22h | Atlético San Luís x Chivas Guadalajara | Star+
COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR
- 10h | Ituano x Sharjah Brasil | YouTube FPF
- 10h30 | Atlético Mineiro x Nova Iguaçu | SporTV
- 11h | Santo André x Bahia | YouTube FPF
- 12h45 | Vasco x Ibrachina | SporTV
- 12h45 | Botafogo-PB x Hercílio Luz | YouTube FPF
- 12h45 | Remo x Nacional-SP | YouTube FPF
- 15h | Rio Claro x Desportivo Brasil | YouTube FPF
- 15h | EC São Bernardo x Santos | SporTV
- 15h | Vila Nova x Água Santa | YouTube FPF
- 15h | XV de Piracicaba x Fortaleza | YouTube FPF
- 17h15 | Botafogo x Lemense | SporTV
- 19h | Red Bull Bragantino x São Carlos | YouTube FPF
- 19h | SKA Brasil x Oeste | YouTube FPF
- 19h30 | Internacional x Aster Brasil | SporTV
- 21h45 | América Mineiro x CSP | YouTube FPF
- 21h45 | São Paulo x Retrô | SporTV e Rede Vida
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 14h | Galatasaray x Hatayspor | Star+
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 16h45 | Westerlo x Leuven | Star+ e ElevenSports
CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO
- 5h45 | Macarthur x Central Coast Mariners | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INDIANO
- 11h | East Bengals x Jamshedpur | OneFootball