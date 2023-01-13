Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta-feira (13)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira, dia 13 de janeiro de 2023

Foto de jogadores da Juventus
Legenda: A Juventus é uma das equipes a entrar em campo
Foto: Divulgação/Juventus

A agenda de jogos de futebol desta sexta-feira (13) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 26 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta quinta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA-FEIRA (13)

SERIE A - CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 16h45 | Napoli x Juventus | ESPN e Star+

PREMIER LEAGUE - CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 17h | Aston Villa x Leeds | ESPN 4 e Star+

LALIGA - CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 17h | Celta x Villarreal | ESPN 3 e Star+

AMISTOSOS

  • 17h30 | Liverpool-URU x Universidad César Vallejo | Star+
  • 21h30 | Everton-CHI x Boca Juniors | Star+

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • 22h | Atlético San Luís x Chivas Guadalajara | Star+

COPA SÃO PAULO DE FUTEBOL JÚNIOR

  • 10h | Ituano x Sharjah Brasil | YouTube FPF
  • 10h30 | Atlético Mineiro x Nova Iguaçu | SporTV
  • 11h | Santo André x Bahia | YouTube FPF
  • 12h45 | Vasco x Ibrachina | SporTV
  • 12h45 | Botafogo-PB x Hercílio Luz | YouTube FPF
  • 12h45 | Remo x Nacional-SP | YouTube FPF
  • 15h | Rio Claro x Desportivo Brasil | YouTube FPF
  • 15h | EC São Bernardo x Santos | SporTV
  • 15h | Vila Nova x Água Santa | YouTube FPF
  • 15h | XV de Piracicaba x Fortaleza | YouTube FPF
  • 17h15 | Botafogo x Lemense | SporTV
  • 19h | Red Bull Bragantino x São Carlos | YouTube FPF
  • 19h | SKA Brasil x Oeste | YouTube FPF
  • 19h30 | Internacional x Aster Brasil | SporTV
  • 21h45 | América Mineiro x CSP | YouTube FPF
  • 21h45 | São Paulo x Retrô | SporTV e Rede Vida

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 14h | Galatasaray x Hatayspor | Star+

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 16h45 | Westerlo x Leuven | Star+ e ElevenSports

CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO

  • 5h45 | Macarthur x Central Coast Mariners | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INDIANO

  • 11h | East Bengals x Jamshedpur | OneFootball

