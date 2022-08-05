Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta (5)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira

Imagem mostra jogador de futebol
Legenda: Veja jogos desta sexta-feira (5).
Foto: Divulgação/Bayern de Munique

Muito futebol internacional e as Séries B e D do Brasileirão movimentam a agenda de jogos desta sexta-feira (5). Confira lista de confrontos e transmissões.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA (5)

SÉRIE B

19h - Operário-PR x Náutico - SporTV, Premiere
19h - Vila Nova x Ituano - SporTV, Premiere
21h30 - Guarani x Grêmio - SporTV, Premiere

SÉRIE D

19h - Bahia de Feira x São Bernardo - InStat.tv
19h - Paraná x Pouso Alegre - InStat.tv
19h - América-RN x Moto Club - InStat.tv
19h - Portuguesa-RJ x Nova Venécia - InStat.tv
19h - Lagarto x Amazonas - InStat.tv
19h - Real Noroeste x Caxias - InStat.tv

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

16h - Crystal Palace x Arsenal - ESPN, Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

15h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Bayern de Munique - OneFootball

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

16h - Lyon x Ajaccio - Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

16h15 - Benfica x Arouca - ESPN 3, Star+

Quero receber conteúdos exclusivos de esporte

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes

Jogada

Neste fim de semana, Beach Run Brasil em Paracuru reúne 800 atletas em corridas de três categorias

A etapa de Paracuru é a maior do circuito em quantidade de participantes até agora

Redação Há 42 minutos
Montagem de fotos com atletas da Premier League

Jogada

Premier League 2022-2023 começa hoje (5): veja rodada, transmissão, times e novidades

Na atual edição, a competição conta com mais de 500 atletas inscritos

Alexandre Mota Há 1 hora
Imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta (5)

Confira os jogos desta sexta-feira

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Zagallo apresenta boa evolução e tem previsão de alta nos próximos dias

Desde que a internação por infecção respiratória foi tornada pública, Zagallo não precisou do auxílio de aparelhos para respirar

Agência Estado e Diário do Nordeste 04 de Agosto de 2022

Jogada

CBF muda data e horário do jogo entre Fortaleza e Corinthians pela Série A

O confronto ocorre na Arena Castelão, válido pela 23ª rodada da competição

Vladimir Marques 04 de Agosto de 2022
luva

Jogada

Contrato com Adidas não permite que Luva de Pedreiro use camisas de Cristiano Ronaldo; entenda

Febre da internet, o influencer é embaixador da marca e só pode usar itens exclusivos da Adidas

Redação 04 de Agosto de 2022