Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sexta (5)

Muito futebol internacional e as Séries B e D do Brasileirão movimentam a agenda de jogos desta sexta-feira (5). Confira lista de confrontos e transmissões.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEXTA (5)
SÉRIE B
19h - Operário-PR x Náutico - SporTV, Premiere
19h - Vila Nova x Ituano - SporTV, Premiere
21h30 - Guarani x Grêmio - SporTV, Premiere
SÉRIE D
19h - Bahia de Feira x São Bernardo - InStat.tv
19h - Paraná x Pouso Alegre - InStat.tv
19h - América-RN x Moto Club - InStat.tv
19h - Portuguesa-RJ x Nova Venécia - InStat.tv
19h - Lagarto x Amazonas - InStat.tv
19h - Real Noroeste x Caxias - InStat.tv
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
16h - Crystal Palace x Arsenal - ESPN, Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
15h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x Bayern de Munique - OneFootball
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
16h - Lyon x Ajaccio - Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
16h15 - Benfica x Arouca - ESPN 3, Star+