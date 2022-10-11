Produtos

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda-feira (11)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda, dia 11 de outubro de 2022

Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol
Legenda: Confira agenda de jogos desta terça-feira.
Foto: Divulgação/Vini Jr

A agenda de jogos desta terça-feira (11) traz muitos duelos importantess. PSG, Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester City e outros times entram em campo pela Liga dos Campeões. Confira agenda. 

JOGOS DE HOJE, TERÇA-FEIRA (11)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 19h - Guarani x CRB - SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 - Sampaio Corrêa x Chapecoense - SporTV e Premiere

LIGA DOS CAMPEÕES

  • 13h45 - Copenhagen x Manchester City - HBO Max
  • 13h45 - Maccabi Haifa x Juventus - Space e HBO Max
  • 16h - Dínamo Zagreb x RB Salzburg - HBO Max
  • 16h - Milan x Chelsea - Space e HBO Max
  • 16h - Shaktar Donetsk x Real Madrid - HBO Max
  • 16h - Celtic x RB Leipzig - HBO Max
  • 16h - Borussia Dortmund x Sevilla - HBO Max
  • 16h - Paris Saint-Germain x Benfica - HBO Max, TNT e SBT
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

