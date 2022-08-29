Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (29)

A segunda-feira (29) de futebol será de bola rolando na Série A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro. As ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (29)
Brasileirão Série A
- 20h - Internacional x Juventude - SporTV e Premiere
- 21h30 - Corinthians x RB Bragantino - Premiere
Brasileirão Série B
- 20h - Chapecoense x Vila Nova - Premiere
Brasileirão Série C
- 20h - Volta Redonda x Aparecidense - DAZN
Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20
- 17h30 - Palmeiras x Athletico-PR - SporTV
Campeonato Espanhol
- 15h - Cádiz x Athletic Bilbao - Star+
- 17h - Valencia x Atlético de Madrid - Star+
Campeonato Português
- 15h - Vitória de Guimarães x Casa Pia - Star+
- 17h15 - Vizela x Gil Vicente - Star+