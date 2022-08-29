Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (29)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 29 de agosto de 2022

Legenda: Internacional entra em campo nesta segunda-feira (29) pela Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro
Foto: Ricardo Duarte / SC Internacional

A segunda-feira (29) de futebol será de bola rolando na Série A, B e C do Campeonato Brasileiro. As ligas europeias também movimentam a rodada.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (29)

Brasileirão Série A

  • 20h - Internacional x Juventude - SporTV e Premiere
  • 21h30 - Corinthians x RB Bragantino - Premiere

Brasileirão Série B

  • 20h - Chapecoense x Vila Nova - Premiere

Brasileirão Série C

  • 20h - Volta Redonda x Aparecidense - DAZN

Campeonato Brasileiro Sub-20

  • 17h30 - Palmeiras x Athletico-PR - SporTV

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 15h - Cádiz x Athletic Bilbao - Star+
  • 17h - Valencia x Atlético de Madrid - Star+

Campeonato Português

  • 15h - Vitória de Guimarães x Casa Pia - Star+
  • 17h15 - Vizela x Gil Vicente - Star+
