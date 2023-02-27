Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (27)

Tem muito futebol nesta segunda-feira (27). A agenda internacional e nacional movimentam as transmissões. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (27)
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
14h30 - Verona x Fiorentina - Star+
16h45 - Lazio x Sampdoria - ESPN4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
17h - Villarreal x Getafe - ESPN2 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
17h - Barracas Central x Gimnasia La Plata - Star+
19h15 - Racing x Lanús - ESPN4 e Star+
21h30 - Central Córdoba x Argentinos Juniors - Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
16h - Sporting x Estoril Praia - RTP
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
19h30 - Vasco x Boavista - Cazé TV