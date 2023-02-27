Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (27)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos desta segunda-feira, dia 27 de fevereiro de 2023

Imagem mostra jogador de futebol
Legenda: Fiorentina, de Arthur Cabral, entra em campo nesta segunda-feira pelo Campeonato Italiano.
Foto: Divulgação/Fiorentina

Tem muito futebol nesta segunda-feira (27). A agenda internacional e nacional movimentam as transmissões. Confira a agenda de jogos e onde assistir. 

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (27)

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

14h30 -  Verona x Fiorentina - Star+
16h45 - Lazio x Sampdoria - ESPN4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

17h - Villarreal x Getafe - ESPN2 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

17h - Barracas Central x Gimnasia La Plata - Star+
19h15 - Racing x Lanús - ESPN4 e Star+
21h30 - Central Córdoba x Argentinos Juniors - Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

16h - Sporting x Estoril Praia - RTP

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

19h30 - Vasco x Boavista - Cazé TV

