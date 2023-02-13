Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (13)

O futebol internacional domina a agenda de jogos desta segunda-feira (13). Liverpool e Everton fazem o grande confronto do dia, pelo Campeonato Inglês. Veja horários dos jogos e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (13)
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
14h30 - Verona x Salernitana - Star+
16h45 - Sampdoria x Internazionale - Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
17h - Liverpool x Everton - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
17h - Espanyol x Real Sociedad - Espn 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
20h - Cruzeiro x Atlético-MG - Premiere