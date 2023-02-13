Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (13)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira todos os jogos desta segunda-feira, 13 de fevereiro de 2023

Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol
Legenda: Liverpool joga pelo Campeonato Inglês.
Foto: DARREN STAPLES / AFP

O futebol internacional domina a agenda de jogos desta segunda-feira (13). Liverpool e Everton fazem o grande confronto do dia, pelo Campeonato Inglês. Veja horários dos jogos e onde assistir.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SEGUNDA (13)

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

14h30 - Verona x Salernitana - Star+
16h45 - Sampdoria x Internazionale - Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

17h - Liverpool x Everton - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

17h - Espanyol x Real Sociedad - Espn 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

20h - Cruzeiro x Atlético-MG - Premiere

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Arne Espeel em ação pelo futebol belga

Jogada

Goleiro morre após defender cobrança de pênalti no futebol amador da Bélgica

O atleta tinha 25 anos e defendia o Winkel Sport B

Redação Há 17 minutos
Kansas City Chiefs em ação

Jogada

Kansas City Chiefs vence Philadelphia Eagles e conquista Super Bowl

As equipes se enfrentaram no domingo (12), em Phoenix, no Arizona

Estadão Conteúdo Há 1 hora
Imagem mostra jogadores de futebol

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de segunda (13)

Confira todos os jogos desta segunda-feira, 13 de fevereiro de 2023

Redação Há 1 hora
Galoppo e Calleri comemoram gol pelo São Paulo

Jogada

São Paulo vence Santos no Morumbi pelo Campeonato Paulista

O time de Rogério Ceni encerrou um longo jejum contra os grandes rivais do Estado

Estadão Conteúdo 12 de Fevereiro de 2023
Neymar em ação pelo PSG

Jogada

Diretor do PSG briga com Neymar e Marquinhos em vestiário, diz jornal

Luís Campos teria alegado que o time fez 'corpo mole' na derrota para o Monaco

Estadão Conteúdo 12 de Fevereiro de 2023
Germán Cano comemora gol pelo Fluminense

Jogada

Com golaço de Cano, Fluminense vence Vasco no Maracanã

As equipes se enfrentaram neste domingo (12), pelo Campeonato Carioca

Estadão Conteúdo 12 de Fevereiro de 2023