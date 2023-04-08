Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado, (8), está agitada. Ao total 20 jogos principais jogos movimentam a programação das plataformas de streaming e canais de televisão. Entre as partidas estão os campeonatos estaduais, internacionais, o Brasileirão Sub-20 e o Sul-Americano Sub-17. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 16h30 | Grêmio x Caxias | SporTV, Globo e Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 11h | Aston Villa x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 2 e Star +
- 11h | Brentford x Newcastle | ESPN 4 e Star +
- 11h | Fulham x West Ham | Star+
- 11h | Leicester x Bournemouth | Star+
- 11h | Tottenham x Brighton | Star+
- 11h | Wolverhampton x Chelsea | ESPN e Star+
- 13h30 | Southampton x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 11h15 | Espanyol x Athletic Bilbao | Bet 365 e Star+
- 13h30 | Real Sociedad x Getafe | ESPN 2, Bet365 e Star+
- 16h | Real Madrid x Villarreal | ESPN, Bet365 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h30 | Atalanta x Bologna | Bet 365 e Star+
- 13h30 | Torino x Roma | Bet 365, ESPN 4 e Star+
- 15h45 | Laio x Juventus | Bet 365, ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 12h | Angers x Lille | Bet365 e Star+
- 16h | Nice x Paris Saint Germain | Bet365 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO
- 16h | CRB x ASA | Band, DAZN e Nosso Futebol
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20
- 11h | Palmeiras x Santos | SporTV
CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE
- 16h30 | Brusque x Criciúma | Globo
CAMPEONATO SUL-AMERICANO SUB-17
- 21h | Argentina x Paraguai | SporTV