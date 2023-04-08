Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 8 de abril de 2023

Legenda: O Real Madrid entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Pau BARRENA / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado, (8), está agitada. Ao total 20 jogos principais jogos movimentam a programação das plataformas de streaming e canais de televisão. Entre as partidas estão os campeonatos estaduais, internacionais, o Brasileirão Sub-20 e o Sul-Americano Sub-17. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (8)

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 16h30 | Grêmio x Caxias | SporTV, Globo e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 11h | Aston Villa x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 2 e Star +
  • 11h | Brentford x Newcastle | ESPN 4 e Star +
  • 11h | Fulham x West Ham | Star+ 
  • 11h | Leicester x Bournemouth | Star+ 
  • 11h | Tottenham x Brighton | Star+ 
  • 11h | Wolverhampton x Chelsea | ESPN e Star+ 
  • 13h30 | Southampton x Manchester City | ESPN e Star+ 

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 11h15 | Espanyol x Athletic Bilbao | Bet 365 e Star+
  • 13h30 | Real Sociedad x Getafe | ESPN 2, Bet365 e Star+
  • 16h | Real Madrid x Villarreal | ESPN, Bet365 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO 

  • 11h30 | Atalanta x Bologna | Bet 365 e Star+
  • 13h30 | Torino x Roma | Bet 365, ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 15h45 | Laio x Juventus |  Bet 365, ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Angers x Lille | Bet365 e Star+
  • 16h | Nice x Paris Saint Germain | Bet365 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALAGOANO 

  • 16h | CRB x ASA | Band, DAZN e Nosso Futebol 

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20 

  • 11h | Palmeiras x Santos | SporTV

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

  • 16h30 | Brusque x Criciúma | Globo

CAMPEONATO SUL-AMERICANO SUB-17

  • 21h | Argentina x Paraguai | SporTV

 

 

 

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (8)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 8 de abril de 2023

Redação Há 2 horas
Caíque Gonçalves em coletiva de imprensa

Jogada

Caíque Gonçalves destaca decisões no Ceará: ‘quem pode mais, chora menos’

O volante é um dos cinco jogadores com mais minutos de jogo pelo Vovô

Samuel Conrado 07 de Abril de 2023
Phoenix Suns

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na NBA: veja onde assistir ao vivo e horário das partidas desta sexta-feira (7)

11 jogos acontecem nesta sexta-feira, dia 7 de abril de 2023

Redação 07 de Abril de 2023
Imagem mostra jogador de futebol

Jogada

Meia do Fortaleza, Pochettino está na seleção da 1ª rodada da Fase de Grupos da Sul-Americana

Jogador marcou dois gols na vitória do Tricolor diante do Palestino

Crisneive Silveira 07 de Abril de 2023
Tinga em ação pelo Fortaleza

Jogada

Cruzeiro tenta contratação de Tinga, do Fortaleza

O lateral-direito tem contrato com o time cearense até o fim de 2023

Redação 07 de Abril de 2023
Imagem mostra jogador de futebol Edson Cariús

Jogada

Ex-Fortaleza e Ferroviário, Cariús marca para o Tacuary na fase de grupos da Sul-Americana; veja gol

Equipe paraguaia sofreu virada do Bragantino e foi derrotada por 4 a 1

Crisneive Silveira 07 de Abril de 2023