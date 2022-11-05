Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (5)

A agenda de jogos deste sábado (5) está recheada de jogos. Seis jogos da Série A do Brasileirão movimentam os gramados do futebol brasileiro. A Série B também terá dois jogos neste sábado. Na Europa, acontecem jogos do Campeonato Inglês, Campeonato Espanhol, Campeonato Italiano, Campeonato Alemão, Campeonato Francês e Campeonato Português. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (5)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
- 16h30 - Fluminense x São Paulo - Premiere
- 16h30 - Santos x Avaí - Premiere
- 19h - RB Bragantino x América-MG - Premiere
- 19h - Goiás x Juventude - Premiere
- 20h30 - Corinthians x Ceará - Premiere
- 21h - Internacional x Athletico-PR - SporTV e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 16h - Criciúma x Tombense - Premiere
- 18h - Sampaio Corrêa x Londrina - Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 12h - Leeds United x Bournemouth - Star+
- 12h - Manchester City x Fulham - ESPN e Star+
- 12h - Nottingham Forest x Brentford - ESPN e Star+
- 12h - Wolverhampton x Brighton - Star+
- 14h30 - Everton x Leicester - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h - Getafe x Cádiz - Star+
- 12h15 - Valladolid x Elche - Star+
- 14h30 - Celta x Osasuna - Star+
- 17h - Barcelona x Almería - Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h - Empoli x Sassuolo - Star+
- 11h - Salernitana x Cremonese - Star+
- 14h - Atalanta x Napoli - ESPN e Star+
- 16h45 - Milan x Spezia - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Bochum
- 11h30 - Mainz x Wolfsburg
- 11h30 - Hoffenheim x RB Leipzig
- 11h30 - Augsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt
- 11h30 - Hertha Berlin x Bayern de Munique
- 14h30 - Werder Bremen x Schalke 04
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 13h - Ajaccio x Strasbourg - Star+
- 17h - Angers x Lens - Star+
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 12h30 - Vizela x Arouca
- 15h - Porto x Paços de Ferreira
- 17h30 - Sporting x Vitória de Guimarães