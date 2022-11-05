Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (5)

A agenda de jogos deste sábado (5) está recheada de jogos. Seis jogos da Série A do Brasileirão movimentam os gramados do futebol brasileiro. A Série B também terá dois jogos neste sábado. Na Europa, acontecem jogos do Campeonato Inglês, Campeonato Espanhol, Campeonato Italiano, Campeonato Alemão, Campeonato Francês e Campeonato Português. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (5)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

16h30 - Fluminense x São Paulo - Premiere

16h30 - Santos x Avaí - Premiere

19h - RB Bragantino x América-MG - Premiere

19h - Goiás x Juventude - Premiere

20h30 - Corinthians x Ceará - Premiere

21h - Internacional x Athletico-PR - SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

16h - Criciúma x Tombense - Premiere

18h - Sampaio Corrêa x Londrina - Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

12h - Leeds United x Bournemouth - Star+

12h - Manchester City x Fulham - ESPN e Star+

12h - Nottingham Forest x Brentford - ESPN e Star+

12h - Wolverhampton x Brighton - Star+

14h30 - Everton x Leicester - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

10h - Getafe x Cádiz - Star+

12h15 - Valladolid x Elche - Star+

14h30 - Celta x Osasuna - Star+

17h - Barcelona x Almería - Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

11h - Empoli x Sassuolo - Star+

11h - Salernitana x Cremonese - Star+

14h - Atalanta x Napoli - ESPN e Star+

16h45 - Milan x Spezia - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

11h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Bochum

11h30 - Mainz x Wolfsburg

11h30 - Hoffenheim x RB Leipzig

11h30 - Augsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt

11h30 - Hertha Berlin x Bayern de Munique

14h30 - Werder Bremen x Schalke 04

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

13h - Ajaccio x Strasbourg - Star+

17h - Angers x Lens - Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

12h30 - Vizela x Arouca

15h - Porto x Paços de Ferreira

17h30 - Sporting x Vitória de Guimarães