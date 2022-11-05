Copa do Mundo

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (5)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 5 de novembro de 2022

Foto de jogadores do Ceará
Legenda: Ceará entra em campo pelo Brasileirão
Foto: Thiago Gadelha / SVM

A agenda de jogos deste sábado (5) está recheada de jogos. Seis jogos da Série A do Brasileirão movimentam os gramados do futebol brasileiro. A Série B também terá dois jogos neste sábado. Na Europa, acontecem jogos do Campeonato Inglês, Campeonato Espanhol, Campeonato Italiano, Campeonato Alemão, Campeonato Francês e Campeonato Português. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (5)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

  • 16h30 - Fluminense x São Paulo - Premiere
  • 16h30 - Santos x Avaí - Premiere
  • 19h - RB Bragantino x América-MG - Premiere
  • 19h - Goiás x Juventude - Premiere
  • 20h30 - Corinthians x Ceará - Premiere
  • 21h - Internacional x Athletico-PR - SporTV e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 16h - Criciúma x Tombense - Premiere
  • 18h - Sampaio Corrêa x Londrina - Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 12h - Leeds United x Bournemouth - Star+
  • 12h - Manchester City x Fulham - ESPN e Star+
  • 12h - Nottingham Forest x Brentford - ESPN e Star+
  • 12h - Wolverhampton x Brighton - Star+
  • 14h30 - Everton x Leicester - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h - Getafe x Cádiz - Star+
  • 12h15 - Valladolid x Elche - Star+
  • 14h30 - Celta x Osasuna - Star+
  • 17h - Barcelona x Almería - Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h - Empoli x Sassuolo - Star+
  • 11h - Salernitana x Cremonese - Star+
  • 14h - Atalanta x Napoli - ESPN e Star+
  • 16h45 - Milan x Spezia - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 - Borussia Dortmund x Bochum
  • 11h30 - Mainz x Wolfsburg
  • 11h30 - Hoffenheim x RB Leipzig
  • 11h30 - Augsburg x Eintracht Frankfurt
  • 11h30 - Hertha Berlin x Bayern de Munique
  • 14h30 - Werder Bremen x Schalke 04

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 13h - Ajaccio x Strasbourg - Star+
  • 17h - Angers x Lens - Star+

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 12h30 - Vizela x Arouca
  • 15h - Porto x Paços de Ferreira
  • 17h30 - Sporting x Vitória de Guimarães
