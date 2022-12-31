Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (31)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 31 de dezembro de 2022

Foto de jogadores do Barcelona
Legenda: Lewandowski entra em campo com o Barcelona
Foto: Divulgação/Barcelona

A bola vai rolar para algumas partidas no último dia de 2022, neste sábado (31). Competições europeias retornaram após a disputa da Copa do Mundo do Catar e as principais ligas nacionais já voltaram a acontecer. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (31)

CAMPEONATO CHINÊS

  • 04h | Chengdu Rongcheng - Dalian Pro | OneFootball
  • 09h | Wuhan Three Towns - Tianjin Jinmen Tiger | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO

  • 05h | Central Coast Mariners - Melbourne Victory | OneFootball

PREMIER LEAGUE - CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 09h30 | Wolverhampton - Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | Manchester City - Everton | Star+
  • 12h | Newcastle - Leeds | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | Fulham - Southampton | Star+
  • 12h | Bournemouth - Crystal Palace | Star+
  • 14h30 | Brighton - Arsenal | ESPN e Star+

LALIGA - CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Barcelona - Espanyol | Star+
  • 12h15 | Villarreal - Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 12h15 | Real Sociedad - Osasuna | Star+
