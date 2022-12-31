Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (31)

A bola vai rolar para algumas partidas no último dia de 2022, neste sábado (31). Competições europeias retornaram após a disputa da Copa do Mundo do Catar e as principais ligas nacionais já voltaram a acontecer. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (31)
CAMPEONATO CHINÊS
- 04h | Chengdu Rongcheng - Dalian Pro | OneFootball
- 09h | Wuhan Three Towns - Tianjin Jinmen Tiger | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO
- 05h | Central Coast Mariners - Melbourne Victory | OneFootball
PREMIER LEAGUE - CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 09h30 | Wolverhampton - Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | Manchester City - Everton | Star+
- 12h | Newcastle - Leeds | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | Fulham - Southampton | Star+
- 12h | Bournemouth - Crystal Palace | Star+
- 14h30 | Brighton - Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
LALIGA - CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Barcelona - Espanyol | Star+
- 12h15 | Villarreal - Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 12h15 | Real Sociedad - Osasuna | Star+