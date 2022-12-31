Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (31)

A bola vai rolar para algumas partidas no último dia de 2022, neste sábado (31). Competições europeias retornaram após a disputa da Copa do Mundo do Catar e as principais ligas nacionais já voltaram a acontecer. Confira agora os horários dessas partidas e onde assistir cada uma delas.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (31)

CAMPEONATO CHINÊS

04h | Chengdu Rongcheng - Dalian Pro | OneFootball

09h | Wuhan Three Towns - Tianjin Jinmen Tiger | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO AUSTRALIANO

05h | Central Coast Mariners - Melbourne Victory | OneFootball

PREMIER LEAGUE - CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

09h30 | Wolverhampton - Manchester United | ESPN e Star+

12h | Manchester City - Everton | Star+

12h | Newcastle - Leeds | ESPN e Star+

12h | Fulham - Southampton | Star+

12h | Bournemouth - Crystal Palace | Star+

14h30 | Brighton - Arsenal | ESPN e Star+

LALIGA - CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

10h | Barcelona - Espanyol | Star+

12h15 | Villarreal - Valencia | ESPN 4 e Star+

12h15 | Real Sociedad - Osasuna | Star+