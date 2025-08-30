Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (30)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 30 de agosto de 2025
A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (30) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (30)
CAMPEONATO JAPONÊS
- 6h | Yokohama FC x Tokyo Verdy | Xsports e Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 8h | Eintracht Braunschweig x Arminia Bielefeld | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 8h | Holstein Kiel x Hannover | OneFootball
- 8h | VfL Bochum x Preussen Munster | OneFootball
- 15h | Fortuna Dusseldorf x Karlsruher | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 8h30 | Middlesbrough x Sheffield United | Xsports
- 11h | Millwall x Wrexham | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 8h30 | Chelsea x Fulham | Disney+
- 11h | Manchester United x Burnley | Xsports e Disney+
- 11h | Sunderland x Brentford | Disney+
- 11h | Tottenham x Bournemouth | ESPN e Disney+
- 11h | Wolves x Everton | Disney+
- 13h30 | Leeds United x Newcastle | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
- 10h30 | RB Leipzig x FC Heidenheim | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
- 10h30 | Stuttgart x Borussia Monchengladbach | SportyNet e OneFootball
- 10h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayer Leverkusen | Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball
- 13h30 | FC Augsburg x Bayern de Munique | Xsports, Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 11h30 | FC Volendam x Ajax | Disney+
- 15h | PSV x Telstar | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 12h | Alavés x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 14h | Real Oviedo x Real Sociedad | Disney+
- 14h30 | Girona x Sevilla | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 16h30 | Real Madrid x Mallorca | Disney+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 12h55 | Al Fateh x Al Fayha | Canal GOAT
- 15h | Al Okhdood x Al Ittihad | Canal GOAT
CAMPEONATO GREGO
- 13h | Volos x Olympiacos | SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS
- 13h | Valerenga x Bryne | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO BELGA
- 13h15 | KVC Westerlo x Royal Antwerp | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 13h30 | Bologna x Como | Disney+
- 13h30 | Parma x Atalanta | Disney+
- 15h45 | Napoli x Cagliari | ESPN 3 e Disney+
- 15h45 | Pisa x Roma | Disney+
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
- 13h30 | Liverpool x Defensor Sporting | Disney+
- 16h | River Plate x Nacional | Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 16h05 | Toulouse x PSG | CazéTV
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 16h30 | Sporting x Porto | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO
- 17h | Independiente Rivadavia x Argentinos Juniors | Disney+
- 21h30 | Vélez Sarsfield x Lanús | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO MEXICANO
- 00h05 | Club América-MEX x Pachuca | SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Ceará x Juventude | Premiere
- 18h30 | Botafogo x RB Bragantino | Premiere
- 21h | Cruzeiro x São Paulo | Sportv e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 16h | CRB x Paysandu | RedeTV!, ESPN, Desimpedidos e Disney+
- 18h30 | Goiás x Botafogo-SP | Disney+
- 20h30 | Athletico-PR x Novorizontino | Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
- 17h | ABC x Itabaiana | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 17h | Anápolis x Botafogo-PB | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 17h | Brusque x CSA | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 17h | Confiança x Retrô | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 17h | Floresta x São Bernardo | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 17h | Maringá x Caxias | SportyNet (YouTube)
- 17h | Náutico x Ituano | DAZN e SportyNet+
- 17h | Ponte Preta x Londrina | DAZN e SportyNet+
- 17h | Tombense x Guarani | DAZN e SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
- 17h | Ypiranga x Figueirense | DAZN e SportyNet+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D
- 16h | Goiatuba x Inter de Limeira | Metrópoles (YouTube)
- 16h | Maranhão x ASA | Metrópoles (YouTube)
- 19h | Santa Cruz x América-RN | Metrópoles (YouTube)
COPA PAULISTA
- 15h | Portuguesa Santista x Oeste | Paulistão (YouTube)
- 16h | Grêmio Prudente x São Caetano | Paulistão (YouTube)
- 16h | São José x São Bento | Ulisses TV (YouTube)
- 18h | XV de Piracicaba x Araçatuba | Paulistão (YouTube)
MLS
- 20h30 | FC Cincinnati x Philadelphia Union | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | New England Revolution x Charlotte FC | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | New York City x DC United | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | New York Red Bulls x Columbus Crew | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | Toronto FC x CF Montréal | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | Austin FC x San Jose Earthquakes | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | Minnesota United x Portland Timbers | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | Nashville SC x Atlanta United | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | St. Louis City x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | Sporting Kansas City x Colorado Rapids | Apple TV+
NWSL (LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA)
- 20h30 | Kansas City Current (F) x North Carolina Courage (F) | Xsports e Canal GOAT
