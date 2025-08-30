Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (30)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 30 de agosto de 2025

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Final da Europa League entre Tottenham e Manchester United
Foto: Glyn KIRK / AFP

A agenda dos jogos de hoje na TV deste sábado (30) conta com muitas partidas de futebol transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. O Diário do Nordeste lista estas partidas, onde assistir cada uma delas e seus respectivos horários.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (30)

CAMPEONATO JAPONÊS

  • 6h | Yokohama FC x Tokyo Verdy | Xsports e Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 8h | Eintracht Braunschweig x Arminia Bielefeld | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
  • 8h | Holstein Kiel x Hannover | OneFootball
  • 8h | VfL Bochum x Preussen Munster | OneFootball
  • 15h | Fortuna Dusseldorf x Karlsruher | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 8h30 | Middlesbrough x Sheffield United | Xsports
  • 11h | Millwall x Wrexham | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Chelsea x Fulham | Disney+
  • 11h | Manchester United x Burnley | Xsports e Disney+
  • 11h | Sunderland x Brentford | Disney+
  • 11h | Tottenham x Bournemouth | ESPN e Disney+
  • 11h | Wolves x Everton | Disney+
  • 13h30 | Leeds United x Newcastle | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | RB Leipzig x FC Heidenheim | Canal GOAT e OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Stuttgart x Borussia Monchengladbach | SportyNet e OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Werder Bremen x Bayer Leverkusen | Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball
  • 13h30 | FC Augsburg x Bayern de Munique | Xsports, Sportv, CazéTV e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 11h30 | FC Volendam x Ajax | Disney+
  • 15h | PSV x Telstar | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 12h | Alavés x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 14h | Real Oviedo x Real Sociedad | Disney+
  • 14h30 | Girona x Sevilla | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 16h30 | Real Madrid x Mallorca | Disney+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 12h55 | Al Fateh x Al Fayha | Canal GOAT
  • 15h | Al Okhdood x Al Ittihad | Canal GOAT

CAMPEONATO GREGO

  • 13h | Volos x Olympiacos | SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)

CAMPEONATO NORUEGUÊS

  • 13h | Valerenga x Bryne | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO BELGA

  • 13h15 | KVC Westerlo x Royal Antwerp | DAZN

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 13h30 | Bologna x Como | Disney+
  • 13h30 | Parma x Atalanta | Disney+
  • 15h45 | Napoli x Cagliari | ESPN 3 e Disney+
  • 15h45 | Pisa x Roma | Disney+

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

  • 13h30 | Liverpool x Defensor Sporting | Disney+
  • 16h | River Plate x Nacional | Disney+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 16h05 | Toulouse x PSG | CazéTV

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 16h30 | Sporting x Porto | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ARGENTINO

  • 17h | Independiente Rivadavia x Argentinos Juniors | Disney+
  • 21h30 | Vélez Sarsfield x Lanús | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO MEXICANO

  • 00h05 | Club América-MEX x Pachuca | SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Ceará x Juventude | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Botafogo x RB Bragantino | Premiere
  • 21h | Cruzeiro x São Paulo | Sportv e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | CRB x Paysandu | RedeTV!, ESPN, Desimpedidos e Disney+
  • 18h30 | Goiás x Botafogo-SP | Disney+
  • 20h30 | Athletico-PR x Novorizontino | Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

  • 17h | ABC x Itabaiana | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 17h | Anápolis x Botafogo-PB | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 17h | Brusque x CSA | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 17h | Confiança x Retrô | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 17h | Floresta x São Bernardo | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 17h | Maringá x Caxias | SportyNet (YouTube)
  • 17h | Náutico x Ituano | DAZN e SportyNet+
  • 17h | Ponte Preta x Londrina | DAZN e SportyNet+
  • 17h | Tombense x Guarani | DAZN e SportyNet (TV fechada e YouTube)
  • 17h | Ypiranga x Figueirense | DAZN e SportyNet+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE D

  • 16h | Goiatuba x Inter de Limeira | Metrópoles (YouTube)
  • 16h | Maranhão x ASA | Metrópoles (YouTube)
  • 19h | Santa Cruz x América-RN | Metrópoles (YouTube)

COPA PAULISTA

  • 15h | Portuguesa Santista x Oeste | Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 16h | Grêmio Prudente x São Caetano | Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 16h | São José x São Bento | Ulisses TV (YouTube)
  • 18h | XV de Piracicaba x Araçatuba | Paulistão (YouTube)

MLS

  • 20h30 | FC Cincinnati x Philadelphia Union | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | New England Revolution x Charlotte FC | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | New York City x DC United | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | New York Red Bulls x Columbus Crew | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | Toronto FC x CF Montréal | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | Austin FC x San Jose Earthquakes | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | Minnesota United x Portland Timbers | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | Nashville SC x Atlanta United | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | St. Louis City x Houston Dynamo | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | Sporting Kansas City x Colorado Rapids | Apple TV+

NWSL (LIGA FEMININA DOS EUA)

  • 20h30 | Kansas City Current (F) x North Carolina Courage (F) | Xsports e Canal GOAT
