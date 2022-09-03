Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (3)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 3 de setembro de 2022

Legenda: RB Bragantino entra em campo neste sábado (3) pela Série A do Campeonato Brasileiro
Foto: Ari Ferreira / Red Bull Bragantino

O sábado (3) de futebol será de bola rolando da Série A a D do Campeonato Brasileiro e nas principais ligas europeias.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (3)

Campeonato Brasileiro Série A

  • 16h30 - Juventude x Avaí - Premiere
  • 19h - RB Bragantino x Palmeiras - Premiere
  • 19h - Athletico-PR x Fluminense - Furacão Live
  • 20h30 - América-MG x Coritiba - Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série B

  • 11h - Novorizontino x CSA - SporTV e Premiere
  • 16h30 - Guarani x Sampaio Corrêa - SporTV e Premiere
  • 16h30 - Brusque x Vasco - Premiere
  • 17h - CRB x Sport - SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h - Bahia x Tombense - SporTV e Premiere
  • 19h - Chapecoense x Ponte Preta - Premiere
  • 20h30 - Operário-PR x Londrina - Premiere

Campeonato Brasileiro Série C

  • 17h - Figueirense x Paysandu - Band, DAZN e TikTok

Campeonato Brasileiro Série D

  • 17h - Pouso Alegre x Amazonas - InStat TV

Campeonato Inglês

  • 08h30 - Everton x Liverpool - ESPN e Star+
  • 11h - Brentford x Leeds United - Star+
  • 11h - Chelsea x West Ham - Star+
  • 11h - Newcastle x Crystal Palace - Star+
  • 11h - Nottingham Forest x Bournemouth - Star+
  • 11h - Tottenham x Fulham - ESPN e Star+
  • 11h - Wolverhampton x Southampton - Star+
  • 13h30 - Aston Villa x Manchester City - Star+

Campeonato Espanhol

  • 09h - Mallorca x Girona - Star+
  • 11h15 - Real Madrid x Bétis - Star+
  • 13h30 - Real Sociedad x Atlético de Madrid - Star+
  • 16h - Sevilla x Barcelona - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Italiano

  • 10h - Fiorentina x Juventus - Star+
  • 13h - Milan x Internazionale - ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 - Lazio x Napoli - ESPN e Star+

Campeonato Alemão

  • 10h30 - Bayer Leverkusen x Freiburg - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Union Berlin x Bayern de Munique - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Wolfsburg x Colônia - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Bochum x Werder Bremen - OneFootball
  • 10h30 - Stuttgart x Schalke 04 - OneFootball
  • 13h30 - Eintracht Frankfurt x RB Leipzig - OneFootball

Campeonato Francês

  • 12h - Auxerre x Olympique de Marselha - Star+
  • 14h - Lyon x Angers - Star+
  • 16h - Nantes x Paris Saint-Germain - Star+

Campeonato Português

  • 11h30 - Braga x Vitória de Guimarães - Star+
  • 16h30 - Gil Vicente x Porto - Star+
Quero receber conteúdos exclusivos de esporte

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/futebol internacional
Esportes/brasileirão série a
Esportes/brasileirão série b
Esportes/brasileirão série c
Esportes/brasileirão série d
Vini Júnior comemora gol pelo Real Madrid

Jogada

Real Madrid x Real Betis: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

A partida ocorre no sábado (3), pela 4ª rodada da La Liga

Redação Há 8 minutos
Max Verstappen conquistou a pole no GP do Canadá

Jogada

GP da Holanda: veja dias, horários e transmissão na corrida da F1

Esta será a 15ª etapa da Fórmula 1

Redação Há 8 minutos
Imagem mostra jogadores de vôlei durante saque

Jogada

Brasil enfrenta Irã nas oitavas de final do Mundial de Vôlei; veja tabela de jogos e onde assistir

Outras 14 seleções se classificaram

Crisneive Silveira Há 8 minutos

Jogada

Everton x Liverpool: confira horário, onde assistir, palpites e prováveis escalações

Duelo é válido pela 6ª rodada do Campeonato Inglês

Redação Há 1 hora

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (3)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 3 de setembro de 2022

Redação Há 2 horas

Jogada

Imbatível, Alison dos Santos vence etapa da Diamond League na Bélgica; veja prova

Também teve bronze do gaúcho Almir Júnior no salto triplo

Agência Brasil 02 de Setembro de 2022