Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (29)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 29 de abril de 2023

Barcelona
Legenda: Barcelona entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/Barcelona

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (29) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (29)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h30 | Coritiba x São Paulo | Globo e Premiere
  • 16h30 | Fortaleza x Fluminense | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Santos x América-MG | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Palmeiras x Corinthians | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Red Bull Bragantino x Cruzeiro | Premiere
  • 21h | Atlético Mineiro x Athletico Paranaense | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 17h | Botafogo-SP x CRB | Band e Premiere
  • 17h | Chapecoense x Ponte Preta | Band e Premiere
  • 18h15 | Tombense x Atlético Goianiense | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Stuttgart x Borussia M'gladbach | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Union Berlin x Bayer Leverkusen | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Colônia x Freiburg | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | RB Leipzig x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Schalke 04 x Werder Bremen | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 11h15 | Elche x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
  • 13h30 | Real Madrid x Almería | Star+
  • 16h | Barcelona x Betis | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Lille x Ajaccio | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 08h30 | Crystal Palace x West Ham | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Brighton x Wolverhampton | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 11h | Brentford x Nottingham Forest | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 13h | Roma x Milan | ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 | Torino x Atalanta | Star+

Redação Há 54 minutos

