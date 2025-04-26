Diário do Nordeste
Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (26)

Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 26 de abril de 2025

Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
Jogada
Legenda: Ronald Araujo, do Barcelona, e Kylian Mbappé, do Real Madrid, durante jogo, que será reeditado neste sábado
Foto: FADEL SENNA / AFP

A agenda do futebol neste sábado (26) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (26)

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Chelsea x Everton | Disney+
  • 11h | Brighton x West Ham | ESPN 4 e Disney+
  • 11h | Newcastle x Ipswich | ESPN e Disney+
  • 11h | Wolves x Leicester City | Disney+
  • 11h | Southampton x Fulham | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS

  • 8h30 | Dundee United x Celtic | Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 8h30 | QPR x Burnley | ESPN e Disney+
  • 11h | Oxford United x Sunderland | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 9h | Albacete x Cartagena | Disney+
  • 11h15 | Real Oviedo x Levante | Disney+
  • 13h30 | Granada x Elche | Disney+
  • 13h30 | Mirandés x Burgos | Disney+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO

  • 9h | Werder Bremen x USV Jena | DAZN

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Mainz 05 | Sportv e Onefootball
  • 10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Augsburg | CazéTV e Onefootball
  • 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Borussia Dortmund | Onefootball
  • 10h30 | Wolfsburg x Freiburg | Onefootball
  • 10h30 | Holstein Kiel x Borussia Monchengladbach | Onefootball
  • 13h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x RB Leipzig | RedeTV!, CazéTV e Onefootball

COPA DA INGLATERRA (SEMIFINAL)

  • 13h15 | Crystal Palace x Aston Villa | ESPN e Disney+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 13h | Gaziantep x Fenerbahçe | Disney+

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ASIÁTICA

  • 13h30 | Al Ahli x Buriram United | Disney+
  • 16h30 | Yokohama F. Marinos x Al Nassr | ESPN 4 e Disney+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (TERCEIRA DIVISÃO)

  • 13h30 | Wrexham x Charlton | Disney+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 14h | Le Havre x Monaco | CazéTV

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO

  • 15h | São Paulo x Corinthians | Sportv
  • 17h | Palmeiras x Ferroviária | TV Brasil
  • 21h | Flamengo x Juventude | TV Brasil

PAULISTÃO SÉRIE A4 / PAULISTÃO SUB-20

  • 15h | União Barbarense x Paulista | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 15h | Grêmio Prudente sub-20 x São Paulo sub-20 | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
  • 15h | Sfera sub-20 x Santos sub-20 | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)

CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO

  • 15h | River Plate-URU x Danubio | Disney+
  • 17h15 | Plaza Colonia x Juventud | Disney+
  • 20h15 | Nacional-URU x Montevideo Wanderers | Disney+

MLS

  • 15h30 | Toronto x New York City | Apple TV+
  • 15h30 | Cincinnati x Sporting Kansas City | Apple TV+
  • 17h30 | New York Red Bulls x CF Montréal | Apple TV+
  • 17h30 | Philadelphia Union x DC United | Apple TV+
  • 20h15 | Orlando City x Atlanta United | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | Columbus Crew x San Jose Earthquakes | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | Charlotte FC x New England Revolution | Apple TV+
  • 20h30 | San Diego x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | Nashville x Chicago Fire | Apple TV+
  • 21h30 | Houston Dynamo x Austin FC | Apple TV+
  • 22h30 | Colorado Rapids x Seattle Sounders | Apple TV+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)

  • 15h30 | Fortuna Dusseldorf x FC Nurnberg | Onefootball

BRASILEIRÃO

  • 16h | Internacional x Juventude | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Ceará x São Paulo | Prime Video
  • 18h30 | Mirassol x Atlético-MG | Premiere
  • 20h | Sport x Fortaleza | Premiere
  • 21h | Botafogo x Fluminense | Sportv e Premiere

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Coritiba x Operário-PR | RedeTV!, Desimpedidos e Disney+
  • 20h | Avaí x América-MG | ESPN e Disney+

BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C

  • 17h | Londrina x Maringá | Nosso Futebol+
  • 17h | Confiança x Ponte Preta | DAZN e Nosso Futebol (YouTube e PPV)
  • 19h30 | CSA x Náutico | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+
  • 19h30 | Retrô x Figueirense | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+

COPA DO REI (FINAL)

  • 17h | Barcelona x Real Madrid | ESPN e Disney+

KINGS LEAGUE BRAZIL (FUT 7)

  • 17h | 6ª Rodada | CazéTV, Desimpedidos, PodPah e Kings League Brazil

NWSL

  • 20h | North Carolina Courage x Kansas City Current | Canal GOAT
