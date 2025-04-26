Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (26)
Confira os jogos de futebol ao vivo deste sábado, dia 26 de abril de 2025
Escrito por
Daniel Farias daniel.farias@svm.com.br
A agenda do futebol neste sábado (26) conta com muitos jogos. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (26)
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 8h30 | Chelsea x Everton | Disney+
- 11h | Brighton x West Ham | ESPN 4 e Disney+
- 11h | Newcastle x Ipswich | ESPN e Disney+
- 11h | Wolves x Leicester City | Disney+
- 11h | Southampton x Fulham | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESCOCÊS
- 8h30 | Dundee United x Celtic | Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 8h30 | QPR x Burnley | ESPN e Disney+
- 11h | Oxford United x Sunderland | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 9h | Albacete x Cartagena | Disney+
- 11h15 | Real Oviedo x Levante | Disney+
- 13h30 | Granada x Elche | Disney+
- 13h30 | Mirandés x Burgos | Disney+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO FEMININO
- 9h | Werder Bremen x USV Jena | DAZN
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Bayern de Munique x Mainz 05 | Sportv e Onefootball
- 10h30 | Bayer Leverkusen x Augsburg | CazéTV e Onefootball
- 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Borussia Dortmund | Onefootball
- 10h30 | Wolfsburg x Freiburg | Onefootball
- 10h30 | Holstein Kiel x Borussia Monchengladbach | Onefootball
- 13h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x RB Leipzig | RedeTV!, CazéTV e Onefootball
COPA DA INGLATERRA (SEMIFINAL)
- 13h15 | Crystal Palace x Aston Villa | ESPN e Disney+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 13h | Gaziantep x Fenerbahçe | Disney+
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE ASIÁTICA
- 13h30 | Al Ahli x Buriram United | Disney+
- 16h30 | Yokohama F. Marinos x Al Nassr | ESPN 4 e Disney+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS (TERCEIRA DIVISÃO)
- 13h30 | Wrexham x Charlton | Disney+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 14h | Le Havre x Monaco | CazéTV
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO
- 15h | São Paulo x Corinthians | Sportv
- 17h | Palmeiras x Ferroviária | TV Brasil
- 21h | Flamengo x Juventude | TV Brasil
PAULISTÃO SÉRIE A4 / PAULISTÃO SUB-20
- 15h | União Barbarense x Paulista | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
- 15h | Grêmio Prudente sub-20 x São Paulo sub-20 | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
- 15h | Sfera sub-20 x Santos sub-20 | Canal Paulistão (YouTube)
CAMPEONATO URUGUAIO
- 15h | River Plate-URU x Danubio | Disney+
- 17h15 | Plaza Colonia x Juventud | Disney+
- 20h15 | Nacional-URU x Montevideo Wanderers | Disney+
MLS
- 15h30 | Toronto x New York City | Apple TV+
- 15h30 | Cincinnati x Sporting Kansas City | Apple TV+
- 17h30 | New York Red Bulls x CF Montréal | Apple TV+
- 17h30 | Philadelphia Union x DC United | Apple TV+
- 20h15 | Orlando City x Atlanta United | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | Columbus Crew x San Jose Earthquakes | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | Charlotte FC x New England Revolution | Apple TV+
- 20h30 | San Diego x Real Salt Lake | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | Nashville x Chicago Fire | Apple TV+
- 21h30 | Houston Dynamo x Austin FC | Apple TV+
- 22h30 | Colorado Rapids x Seattle Sounders | Apple TV+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO (SEGUNDA DIVISÃO)
- 15h30 | Fortuna Dusseldorf x FC Nurnberg | Onefootball
BRASILEIRÃO
- 16h | Internacional x Juventude | Premiere
- 18h30 | Ceará x São Paulo | Prime Video
- 18h30 | Mirassol x Atlético-MG | Premiere
- 20h | Sport x Fortaleza | Premiere
- 21h | Botafogo x Fluminense | Sportv e Premiere
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Coritiba x Operário-PR | RedeTV!, Desimpedidos e Disney+
- 20h | Avaí x América-MG | ESPN e Disney+
BRASILEIRÃO SÉRIE C
- 17h | Londrina x Maringá | Nosso Futebol+
- 17h | Confiança x Ponte Preta | DAZN e Nosso Futebol (YouTube e PPV)
- 19h30 | CSA x Náutico | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+
- 19h30 | Retrô x Figueirense | DAZN e Nosso Futebol+
COPA DO REI (FINAL)
- 17h | Barcelona x Real Madrid | ESPN e Disney+
KINGS LEAGUE BRAZIL (FUT 7)
- 17h | 6ª Rodada | CazéTV, Desimpedidos, PodPah e Kings League Brazil
NWSL
- 20h | North Carolina Courage x Kansas City Current | Canal GOAT
