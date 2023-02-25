Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (25)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (25) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (25)
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Espanyol x Mallorca | Star+
- 12h15 | Cadiz x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
- 14h30 | Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN e Star+
- 17h | Valencia x Real Sociedad | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Colônia x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Hertha Berlin x Augsburg | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Hoffenheim x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
- 11h30 | RB Leipzig x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Werder Bremen x Bochum | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Schalke 04 x Stuttgart | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 12h | Everton x Aston Villa | Star+
- 12h | Leeds United x Southampton | Star+
- 12h | Leicester City x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | West Ham x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 14h30 | Bournemouth x Manchester City | Star+
- 16h45 | Crystal Palace x Liverpool | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 13h | Angers x Lyon | Star+
- 17h | Montpellier x Lens | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 14h | Empoli x Napoli | ESPN 4 e Star+
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 15h | Água Santa x Botafogo-SP | Paulistão Play e Premiere
- 16h | Red Bull Bragantino x Ituano | Paulistão Play e Premiere
- 16h | Inter de Limeira x Guarani | Paulistão Play e Premiere
- 18h30 | São Paulo x São Bernardo | Paulistão Play, YouTube e Premiere
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 15h30 | Nova Iguaçu x Resende | Band
- 16h | Fluminense x Portuguesa-RJ | BandSports
- 18h | Botafogo x Flamengo | Caze TV (YouTube) e Casimito (Twitch)
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 16h30 | Atlético-MG x América-MG | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 16h30 | Aimoré x Internacional | Premiere
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO
- 19h | Cruzeiro x Grêmio | SporTV