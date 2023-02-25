Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (25)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 25 de fevereiro de 2023

Foto de jogadores do Real Madrid
Legenda: Rodrygo e Vinícius Jr. entram em campo pelo Real Madrid
Foto: Divulgação/Real Madrid

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (25) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo nesta sexta e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (25)

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Espanyol x Mallorca | Star+
  • 12h15 | Cadiz x Rayo Vallecano | Star+
  • 14h30 | Real Madrid x Atlético de Madrid | ESPN e Star+
  • 17h | Valencia x Real Sociedad | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Colônia x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Hertha Berlin x Augsburg | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Hoffenheim x Borussia Dortmund | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | RB Leipzig x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Werder Bremen x Bochum | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Schalke 04 x Stuttgart | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 12h | Everton x Aston Villa | Star+
  • 12h | Leeds United x Southampton | Star+
  • 12h | Leicester City x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | West Ham x Nottingham Forest | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 14h30 | Bournemouth x Manchester City | Star+
  • 16h45 | Crystal Palace x Liverpool | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 13h | Angers x Lyon | Star+
  • 17h | Montpellier x Lens | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 14h | Empoli x Napoli | ESPN 4 e Star+

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 15h | Água Santa x Botafogo-SP | Paulistão Play e Premiere
  • 16h | Red Bull Bragantino x Ituano | Paulistão Play e Premiere
  • 16h | Inter de Limeira x Guarani | Paulistão Play e Premiere
  • 18h30 | São Paulo x São Bernardo | Paulistão Play, YouTube e Premiere

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 15h30 | Nova Iguaçu x Resende | Band
  • 16h | Fluminense x Portuguesa-RJ | BandSports
  • 18h | Botafogo x Flamengo | Caze TV (YouTube) e Casimito (Twitch)

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 16h30 | Atlético-MG x América-MG | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 16h30 | Aimoré x Internacional | Premiere

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO FEMININO

  • 19h | Cruzeiro x Grêmio | SporTV

Foto de jogadores do Real Madrid

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (25)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 25 de fevereiro de 2023

