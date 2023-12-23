Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (23)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (23) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (23)
PREMIER LEAGUE
- 9h30 | West Ham x Manchester United | Star+
- 12h | Fulham x Burnley | ESPN 3 e Star+
- 12h | Luton x Newcastle | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 12h | Nottingham Forest x Bournemouth | Star+
- 12h | Tottenham x Everton | ESPN e Star+
- 14h30 | Liverpool x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+
LALIGA
- 12h15 | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | ESPN 2 e Star+
SERIE A ITALIANA
- 8h30 | Frosinone x Juventus | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Torino x Udinese | Star+
- 11h | Bologna x Atalante | Star+
- 14h | Verona x Cagliari | Star+
- 14h | Inter x Lecce | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 16h45 | Roma x Napoli | ESPN e Star+
AMISTOSO
- 17h30 | Amigos do Gabigol x Amigos do Ewerton | SporTV
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
- 15h | Al-Ittihad x Al-Raed | Canal GOAT, BandSports e Band