Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (23)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 23 de dezembro de 2023

Legenda: Liverpool entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: PETER POWELL / AFP

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (23) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (23)

PREMIER LEAGUE

  • 9h30 | West Ham x Manchester United | Star+
  • 12h | Fulham x Burnley | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 12h | Luton x Newcastle | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 12h | Nottingham Forest x Bournemouth | Star+
  • 12h | Tottenham x Everton | ESPN e Star+
  • 14h30 | Liverpool x Arsenal | ESPN e Star+

LALIGA

  • 12h15 | Atlético de Madrid x Sevilla | ESPN 2 e Star+

SERIE A ITALIANA

  • 8h30 | Frosinone x Juventus | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Torino x Udinese | Star+
  • 11h | Bologna x Atalante | Star+
  • 14h | Verona x Cagliari | Star+
  • 14h | Inter x Lecce | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Roma x Napoli | ESPN e Star+

AMISTOSO

  • 17h30 | Amigos do Gabigol x Amigos do Ewerton | SporTV

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

  • 15h | Al-Ittihad x Al-Raed | Canal GOAT, BandSports e Band

