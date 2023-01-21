Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (21)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (21) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 50 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (21)
AMISTOSOS
- 21h | Inter Miami x Vasco | Cazé TV (YouTube), ESPN e Star+
- 21h30 | San Lorenzo x Danubio | Star+
CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE
- 16h | Marcílio Dias x Avaí | PPV OneFootball
- 16h30 | Figueirense x Joinville | PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Stuttgart x Mainz 05 | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Bochum x Hertha Berlin | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Wolfsburg x Freiburg | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Union Berlin x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Koln x Werder Bremen | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 16h | Flamengo x Nova Iguaçu | Band e BandSports
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 16h30 | Caxias x Grêmio | Premiere
- 19h | Internacional x Juventude | Premiere
CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS
- 16h | PSV x Vitesse | Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 09h30 | Liverpool x Chelsea | Star+
- 12h | West Ham x Everton | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | Southampton x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 12h | Leicester x Brighton | Star+
- 12h | Bournemouth x Nottingham Forest | Star+
- 14h30 | Crystal Palace x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO
- 08h30 | Manchester City x Aston Villa | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h | Verona x Lecce | Star+
- 14h | Salernitana x Napoli | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 16h45 | Fiorentina x Torino | Star+
CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO
- 16h | Auto Esporte x CSP | PPV Jornal da Paraíba
- 16h | Serra Branca x Queimadense | PPV Jornal da Paraíba
CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE
- 16h | Athletico-PR x Maringá | PPV OneFootball
- 18h30 | Foz do Iguaçu x Aruko Sports | PPV OneFootball
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA
- 15h | Água Santa x São Bento | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 15h30 | Portuguesa x RB Bragantino | SporTV, Premiere e TNT
- 16h | Guarani x Ituano | Premiere e Paulistão Play
- 18h30 | Inter de Limeira x Corinthians | Premiere, Paulistão Play e YouTube Paulistão
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A3
- 15h | Rio Preto x EC São Bernardo | Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A2
- 11h | XV de Piracicaba x Ponte Preta | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
- 17h | Oeste x Rio Claro | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
- 18h | Linense x Lemense | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
- 19h30 | Velo Clube x Noroeste | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
- 19h30 | Novorizontino x Comercial | Paulistão Play
CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS
- 15h | Santa Clara x Benfica | ESPN 3 e Star+
CAMPEONATO TURCO
- 13h | Galatasaray x Antalyaspor | Star+
COPA DO NORDESTE
- 17h30 | Vitória x Santa Cruz | SBT
- 17h30 | Fortaleza x Campinense | SBT
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS SEGUNDA DIVISÃO
- 09h30 | Coventry x Norwich | Star+
- 12h | Birmingham x Preston | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO
- 08h30 | Sampdoria x Milan | Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Rayo Vallecano x Real Sociedad | Star+
- 12h15 | Espanyol x Betis | ESPN 3 e Star+
- 14h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid | ESPN 3 e Star+
- 17h | Sevilla x Cádiz | ESPN e Star+
SUPERLIGA INDIANA
- 11h | Chennaiyin x Mohun Bagan | OneFootball