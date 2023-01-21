Assinante

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (21)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 21 de janeiro de 2023

Foto de jogador do Liverpool
Legenda: O Liverpool entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/Liverpool

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (21) conta com duelos muito interessantes. 50 partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (21)

AMISTOSOS

  • 21h | Inter Miami x Vasco | Cazé TV (YouTube), ESPN e Star+
  • 21h30 | San Lorenzo x Danubio | Star+

CAMPEONATO CATARINENSE

  • 16h | Marcílio Dias x Avaí | PPV OneFootball
  • 16h30 | Figueirense x Joinville | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Stuttgart x Mainz 05 | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Bochum x Hertha Berlin | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Wolfsburg x Freiburg | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Eintracht Frankfurt x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Union Berlin x Hoffenheim | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Koln x Werder Bremen | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 16h | Flamengo x Nova Iguaçu | Band e BandSports

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 16h30 | Caxias x Grêmio | Premiere
  • 19h | Internacional x Juventude | Premiere

CAMPEONATO HOLANDÊS

  • 16h | PSV x Vitesse | Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 09h30 | Liverpool x Chelsea | Star+
  • 12h | West Ham x Everton | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | Southampton x Aston Villa | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 12h | Leicester x Brighton | Star+
  • 12h | Bournemouth x Nottingham Forest | Star+
  • 14h30 | Crystal Palace x Newcastle | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS FEMININO

  • 08h30 | Manchester City x Aston Villa | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h | Verona x Lecce | Star+
  • 14h | Salernitana x Napoli | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 16h45 | Fiorentina x Torino | Star+

CAMPEONATO PARAIBANO

  • 16h | Auto Esporte x CSP | PPV Jornal da Paraíba
  • 16h | Serra Branca x Queimadense | PPV Jornal da Paraíba

CAMPEONATO PARANAENSE

  • 16h | Athletico-PR x Maringá | PPV OneFootball
  • 18h30 | Foz do Iguaçu x Aruko Sports | PPV OneFootball

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA

  • 15h | Água Santa x São Bento | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 15h30 | Portuguesa x RB Bragantino | SporTV, Premiere e TNT
  • 16h | Guarani x Ituano | Premiere e Paulistão Play
  • 18h30 | Inter de Limeira x Corinthians | Premiere, Paulistão Play e YouTube Paulistão

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A3

  • 15h | Rio Preto x EC São Bernardo | Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO PAULISTA SÉRIE A2

  • 11h | XV de Piracicaba x Ponte Preta | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
  • 17h | Oeste x Rio Claro | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
  • 18h | Linense x Lemense | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
  • 19h30 | Velo Clube x Noroeste | Paulistão Play e YouTube (Paulistão)
  • 19h30 | Novorizontino x Comercial | Paulistão Play

CAMPEONATO PORTUGUÊS

  • 15h | Santa Clara x Benfica | ESPN 3 e Star+

CAMPEONATO TURCO

  • 13h | Galatasaray x Antalyaspor | Star+

COPA DO NORDESTE

  • 17h30 | Vitória x Santa Cruz | SBT
  • 17h30 | Fortaleza x Campinense | SBT

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS SEGUNDA DIVISÃO

  • 09h30 | Coventry x Norwich | Star+
  • 12h | Birmingham x Preston | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO FEMININO

  • 08h30 | Sampdoria x Milan | Star+

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Rayo Vallecano x Real Sociedad | Star+
  • 12h15 | Espanyol x Betis | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 14h30 | Atlético de Madrid x Valladolid | ESPN 3 e Star+
  • 17h | Sevilla x Cádiz | ESPN e Star+

SUPERLIGA INDIANA

  • 11h | Chennaiyin x Mohun Bagan | OneFootball

