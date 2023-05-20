Assinante

Produtos

Páginas

Serviços

Projetos

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (20)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 20 de maio de 2023

Foto de jogadores do Liverpool
Legenda: Liverpool entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/Liverpool

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (20) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (20)

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A

  • 16h | Bahia x Goiás | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Botafogo x Fluminense | Premiere
  • 18h30 | América-MG x Fortaleza | Premiere
  • 18h30 | São Paulo x Vasco | Premiere
  • 18h30 | RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR | Premiere
  • 18h30 | Coritiba x Atlético-MG | Premiere
  • 21h | Santos x Palmeiras | SporTV e Premiere

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 8h30 | Tottenham x Brentford | ESPN e Star+
  • 11h | Wolves x Everton | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 11h | Liverpool x Aston Villa | Star+
  • 11h | Fulham x Crystal Palace | Star+
  • 11h | Bournemouth x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
  • 13h30 | Nottingham Forest x Arsenal | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 10h30 | Werder Bremen x Koln | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Schalke 04 x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hertha Berlin x Bochum | OneFootball
  • 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Union Berlin | OneFootball
  • 13h30 | Bayern de Munique x RB Leipzig | Band e OneFootball

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 9h | Girona x Villarreal | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 11h15 | Athletic Club x Celta de Vigo | Star+
  • 13h30 | Getafe x Elche | Star+
  • 13h30 | Almería x Mallorca | Star+
  • 16h | Barcelona x Real Sociedad | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 10h | Cremonese x Bologna | Star+
  • 13h | Atalanta x Verona | ESPN e Star+
  • 15h45 | Milan x Sampdoria | Star+

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B

  • 16h | Sport x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere
  • 17h | Sampaio Corrêa x ABC | Band e Premiere
  • 17h | Ituano x Novorizontino | Band e Premiere

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 12h | Nantes x Montpellier | Star+
  • 16h | Lille x Olympique de Marselha | Star+

COPA DO MUNDO SUB-20

  • 15h | Estados Unidos x Equador | SporTV 3
  • 18h | Argentina x Uzbequistão | SporTV

Assuntos Relacionados

Esportes
Esportes/futebol
Esportes/jogos de hoje
Foto de jogadores do Liverpool

Jogada

Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (20)

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 20 de maio de 2023

Redação Há 15 minutos

Jogada

João Paulo Silva, presidente do Ceará presta depoimento para Operação Penalidade Máxima

O processo tramita em sigilo e o Ceará destacou colaborar com as investigações

Vladimir Marques 19 de Maio de 2023
bruno

Jogada

Esposa de líder acusado de fraude no futebol movimentou mais de R$ 2 milhões em 9 meses

Investigação do Ministério Público revela que Camila Silva da Motta, mulher de Bruno Lopez, realizou transações durante o ano de 2022

Redação 19 de Maio de 2023
criança

Jogada

Ceará inicia check-in para o jogo que marca a volta da torcida ao estádio; veja detalhes

Jogo diante do Novorizontino poderá ter apenas a presença de mulheres e crianças participantes do programa de sócio torcedor do clube

Redação 19 de Maio de 2023

Jogada

Zagueiro Marquinhos renova com o PSG até 2028

O defensor brasileiro é capitão do time francês

AFP 19 de Maio de 2023
fortalezacast

Jogada

FortalezaCast: O ataque mais poderoso do país x desgaste físico, como explicar a falta de gols?

Confira o 2º episódio do FortalezaCast

Redação 19 de Maio de 2023