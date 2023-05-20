Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (20)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (20) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diferentes competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (20)
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE A
- 16h | Bahia x Goiás | Premiere
- 18h30 | Botafogo x Fluminense | Premiere
- 18h30 | América-MG x Fortaleza | Premiere
- 18h30 | São Paulo x Vasco | Premiere
- 18h30 | RB Bragantino x Athletico-PR | Premiere
- 18h30 | Coritiba x Atlético-MG | Premiere
- 21h | Santos x Palmeiras | SporTV e Premiere
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 8h30 | Tottenham x Brentford | ESPN e Star+
- 11h | Wolves x Everton | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 11h | Liverpool x Aston Villa | Star+
- 11h | Fulham x Crystal Palace | Star+
- 11h | Bournemouth x Manchester United | ESPN e Star+
- 13h30 | Nottingham Forest x Arsenal | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 10h30 | Werder Bremen x Koln | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Schalke 04 x Eintracht Frankfurt | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Hertha Berlin x Bochum | OneFootball
- 10h30 | Hoffenheim x Union Berlin | OneFootball
- 13h30 | Bayern de Munique x RB Leipzig | Band e OneFootball
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 9h | Girona x Villarreal | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 11h15 | Athletic Club x Celta de Vigo | Star+
- 13h30 | Getafe x Elche | Star+
- 13h30 | Almería x Mallorca | Star+
- 16h | Barcelona x Real Sociedad | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 10h | Cremonese x Bologna | Star+
- 13h | Atalanta x Verona | ESPN e Star+
- 15h45 | Milan x Sampdoria | Star+
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SÉRIE B
- 16h | Sport x Botafogo-SP | SporTV e Premiere
- 17h | Sampaio Corrêa x ABC | Band e Premiere
- 17h | Ituano x Novorizontino | Band e Premiere
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 12h | Nantes x Montpellier | Star+
- 16h | Lille x Olympique de Marselha | Star+
COPA DO MUNDO SUB-20
- 15h | Estados Unidos x Equador | SporTV 3
- 18h | Argentina x Uzbequistão | SporTV