Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (2)

A Série A do Brasileirão, além das semifinais da Série A1 do feminino e as competições internacionais movimentam a agenda do futebol deste sábado (2). Confira horário e onde assistir.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (2)

SÉRIE A

16h - Goiás x Internacional - Premiere

16h - Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG - TNT e Cazé TV

21h - Botafogo x Flamengo - Sportv e Premiere

SÉRIE B

15h30 - Avaí x Atlético-GO - Sportv e Premiere

17h - Ceará x Criciúma - Premiere

17h - ABC x Sampaio Corrêa - Premiere

SÉRIE C

16h - São José-RS x Brusque - DAZN e Nosso Futebol

SÉRIE D

15h - Portuguesa-RJ x Caxias - TV Brasil

17h30 - Athletic Club x Bahia de Feira - FSPORTStv

BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO

16h30 - Corinthians x Santos - Rede Globo e Sportv

16h30 - Ferroviária x São Paulo - Sportv

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

08h30 - Sheffield United x Everton - ESPN

11h - Brentford x Bournemouth - Star+

11h - Bunrley x Tottenham - Star+

11h - Chelsea x Nottingham Forest - Star+

11h - Manchester City x Fulham - ESPN e Star+

13h30 - Brighton x Newcastle - ESPN e Star+



CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

11h15 - Real Madrid x Getafe - ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO SAUDITA

15h - Al-Fateh x Al-Ahli - Canal GOAT

15h - Al-Hazem x Al-Nassr - Canal GOAT

15h - Al-Ettifaq x Damac - Canal GOAT