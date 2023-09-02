Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (2)

A Série A do Brasileirão, além das semifinais da Série A1 do feminino e as competições internacionais movimentam a agenda do futebol deste sábado (2). Confira horário e onde assistir.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (2)
SÉRIE A
16h - Goiás x Internacional - Premiere
16h - Athletico-PR x Atlético-MG - TNT e Cazé TV
21h - Botafogo x Flamengo - Sportv e Premiere
SÉRIE B
15h30 - Avaí x Atlético-GO - Sportv e Premiere
17h - Ceará x Criciúma - Premiere
17h - ABC x Sampaio Corrêa - Premiere
SÉRIE C
16h - São José-RS x Brusque - DAZN e Nosso Futebol
SÉRIE D
15h - Portuguesa-RJ x Caxias - TV Brasil
17h30 - Athletic Club x Bahia de Feira - FSPORTStv
BRASILEIRÃO FEMININO
16h30 - Corinthians x Santos - Rede Globo e Sportv
16h30 - Ferroviária x São Paulo - Sportv
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
08h30 - Sheffield United x Everton - ESPN
11h - Brentford x Bournemouth - Star+
11h - Bunrley x Tottenham - Star+
11h - Chelsea x Nottingham Forest - Star+
11h - Manchester City x Fulham - ESPN e Star+
13h30 - Brighton x Newcastle - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
11h15 - Real Madrid x Getafe - ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO SAUDITA
15h - Al-Fateh x Al-Ahli - Canal GOAT
15h - Al-Hazem x Al-Nassr - Canal GOAT
15h - Al-Ettifaq x Damac - Canal GOAT