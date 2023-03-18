Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (18)

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (18) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.
JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (18)
CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL
- 10h | Almeria x Cadiz | Star+
- 12h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Girona | Star+
- 14h30 | Espanyol x Celta de Vigo | Star+
- 17h | Atlético de Madrid x Valencia | Star+
CAMPEONATO ITALIANO
- 11h | Monza x Cremonese | Star+
- 14h | Salernitana x Bologna | Star+
- 16h45 | Udinese x Milan | Star+
CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO
- 11h30 | Augsburg x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Bochum x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Hoffenheim x Hertha Berlin | OneFootball
- 11h30 | Stuttgart x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
- 14h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Cologne | OneFootball
CAMPEONATO INGLÊS
- 12h | Aston Villa x Bournemouth | ESPN 4 e Star+
- 12h | Brentford x Leicester City | Star+
- 12h | Southampton x Tottenham | ESPN e Star+
- 12h | Wolverhampton x Leeds United | Star+
- 14h30 | Chelsea x Everton | ESPN e Star+
CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS
- 13h | Toulouse x Lille | Star+
- 17h | Lens x Angers | Star+
COPA DA INGLATERRA
- 14h45 | Manchester City x Burnley | Star+
CAMPEONATO CEARENSE
- 16h | Ceará x Iguatu
CAMPEONATO CARIOCA
- 16h | Fluminense x Volta Redonda | BandSports
- 18h | Portuguesa x Botafogo | BandSports
CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO
- 16h30 | Caxias x Internacional | SporTV 3 e Premiere
CAMPEONATO MINEIRO
- 16h30 | Athletic Club x Atlético-MG | Premiere
COPA DO NORDESTE
- 17h30 | Sport x Santa Cruz
CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20
- 19h | Botafogo x Flamengo | SporTV 3