Jogos de hoje na TV: veja onde assistir e horário das partidas de sábado (18)

Escrito por Redação, jogada@svm.com.br

Confira os jogos deste sábado, dia 18 de março de 2023

Manchester City
Legenda: Manchester City entra em campo neste sábado
Foto: Divulgação/Manchester City

A agenda de jogos de futebol deste sábado (18) conta com duelos muito interessantes. Partidas de diversas competições movimentam os gramados ao redor do mundo neste sábado e serão transmitidas por canais de televisão ou por plataformas de streaming. Confira quais são essas partidas, os horários de cada uma delas e onde assistir ao vivo.

JOGOS DE HOJE, SÁBADO (18)

CAMPEONATO ESPANHOL

  • 10h | Almeria x Cadiz | Star+
  • 12h15 | Rayo Vallecano x Girona | Star+
  • 14h30 | Espanyol x Celta de Vigo | Star+
  • 17h | Atlético de Madrid x Valencia | Star+

CAMPEONATO ITALIANO

  • 11h | Monza x Cremonese | Star+
  • 14h | Salernitana x Bologna | Star+
  • 16h45 | Udinese x Milan | Star+

CAMPEONATO ALEMÃO

  • 11h30 | Augsburg x Schalke 04 | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Bochum x RB Leipzig | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Hoffenheim x Hertha Berlin | OneFootball
  • 11h30 | Stuttgart x Wolfsburg | OneFootball
  • 14h30 | Borussia Dortmund x Cologne | OneFootball

CAMPEONATO INGLÊS

  • 12h | Aston Villa x Bournemouth | ESPN 4 e Star+
  • 12h | Brentford x Leicester City | Star+
  • 12h | Southampton x Tottenham | ESPN e Star+
  • 12h | Wolverhampton x Leeds United | Star+
  • 14h30 | Chelsea x Everton | ESPN e Star+

CAMPEONATO FRANCÊS

  • 13h | Toulouse x Lille | Star+
  • 17h | Lens x Angers | Star+

COPA DA INGLATERRA

  • 14h45 | Manchester City x Burnley | Star+

CAMPEONATO CEARENSE

  • 16h | Ceará x Iguatu

CAMPEONATO CARIOCA

  • 16h | Fluminense x Volta Redonda | BandSports
  • 18h | Portuguesa x Botafogo | BandSports

CAMPEONATO GAÚCHO

  • 16h30 | Caxias x Internacional | SporTV 3 e Premiere

CAMPEONATO MINEIRO

  • 16h30 | Athletic Club x Atlético-MG | Premiere

COPA DO NORDESTE

  • 17h30 | Sport x Santa Cruz

CAMPEONATO BRASILEIRO SUB-20

  • 19h | Botafogo x Flamengo | SporTV 3

